Mad Minute stories for Tuesday September 26th

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Lots of pop songs have hooks. This one has loops, too.

Velcro Cos. this week released a music video with a message it hopes will stick as well as its products: "Don't Say Velcro."

The video features actors portraying trademark attorneys, joined by a few actual lawyers in the background, pleading with the public to respect the company's brand and refer to similar "scratchy, hairy" products as "hook and loop" fasteners.

"We're asking you not to say a name we took 60 plus years to build," the group sings. "But if you keep calling these Velcro shoes, our trademark will get killed."

Velcro CEO Fraser Cameron said the video had been viewed more than 4 million times worldwide by Tuesday afternoon.

"We want people to know there's a real company behind the brand folks know and love and that there's a difference between Velcro brand products and others in the marketplace," he said. "There's only one Velcro brand. Everything else is just hook and loop."

Velcro has its roots in nature. Swiss engineer George de Mestral came up with the design in the 1940s after studying burrs that stuck to his dog's fur and his wool pants during a walk in the woods. He named his invention Velcro, a combination of "velour" and "crotchet," the French words for velvet and hook.

Production began in France, but by 1958 operations had moved to Manchester, New Hampshire, where employees marked the 50th anniversary of the company's U.S. trademark in 2008 by lining up for more than a mile to rip apart 8-inch lengths of the company's famous fasteners.

Today, the company's global headquarters is in the United Kingdom, and its fasteners, found on everything from spacesuits to diapers, are made in seven countries.

"We're in planes, trains, automobiles, commercial and residential construction, hospitals. ... It's really everywhere," Cameron said. "It's really hard to go through a day without encountering our brand."

Velcro's patent expired in 1978, however, allowing competitors such as 3M to move into the market.

Penn Holderness, who wrote and directed the video for Walk West in Raleigh, North Carolina, said the goal was to make a ridiculous 1980s-style video in the vein of "We are the World" for what company officials acknowledge is a First World problem.

"Creatively, we wanted to come up with something that looked and felt melodramatic and serious, but also clearly admitting, as Velcro was willing to do, that this is a bizarre problem that a lot of people don't know about," said Holderness, who's known for viral music videos featuring his family.

The song includes references to other successful brands that have become nearly synonymous with their products, with the name brands bleeped out: "If you need something/To clean up your socks/Do it with bleach/And not with (Clorox)." And "If you have blood/From a boo boo you made/This is a bandage/And not a (Band-Aid)."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EWING, N.J. (AP) - A convenience store chain is challenging a man's claim that he found maggots in a sandwich he ordered from a store in New Jersey.

Chris Garcia tells The Trentonian he bought a buffalo chicken cheesesteak hoagie Saturday from a Wawa store in Ewing. He says after taking few bites, he found two maggots moving around the sandwich. Garcia's mother recorded video of maggots crawling on the sandwich wrapper.

A Wawa spokeswoman says its investigation shows the claim is "highly unlikely and probably impossible." She says the 750-store chain inspects its stores daily and holds itself to the "highest standard of quality" in the food it serves.

Garcia says he got a refund after returning the sandwich.

Wawa also has stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CANTON, Ohio (AP) - Police say an Ohio woman drunkenly drove to a sheriff's office after receiving a call to pick up her boyfriend, who had already been arrested for drunken driving.

WEWS-TV reports a sergeant at the Stark County Sheriff's Office talked to the woman by phone last week and told her that her boyfriend wanted her to pick him up. The sheriff's office says the sergeant noticed she sounded drunk and advised her not to drive if she had been drinking.

Police say she drove to the office anyway and was given a breath test that measured her blood alcohol level at twice the legal limit.

They say she had two children, ages 5 and 9, in the car.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BALTIMORE (AP) - A gigantic glob of congealed fat, wet wipes and other waste - deemed a "fatberg" because of its iceberg-like size - has been blamed for a sewer overflow in Baltimore.

The overflow discharged about 1.2 million gallons of sewage into the Jones Falls waterway last week.

The Baltimore Sun reported Monday that the fatberg was discovered in a sewer main near Baltimore Penn Station.

Public works officials said the walls of a century-old 24-inch wide pipe were caked with oils, grease and congealed fats. Up to 85 percent of the pipe was clogged, blocking the flow of sewage.

The fatberg has been mostly scraped off and sent to a landfill.

A fatberg estimated to weigh more than 140 tons was recently discovered in London's sewer system. Officials say it could take weeks to be destroyed.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TOKYO (AP) - Japan's baby panda now has a name: Xiang Xiang, or fragrance.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike announced Monday that the 3-month-old giant panda is called Shan Shan in Japanese, or Xiang Xiang in Chinese.

The name, whose Chinese characters mean fragrance, was chosen from more than 320,000 suggestions and was approved by Chinese authorities.

The Ueno Zoo in Tokyo says the panda is healthy and growing rapidly. She now weighs 6 kilograms (13 pounds) and measures 65 centimeters (26 inches) long, nearly twice as big as she was a month ago, according to the latest measurement marking the 100th day since birth.

Videos released last week showed the fluffy black-and-white cub crawling, and some teeth coming in.

Xiang Xiang was born on June 12 to the zoo's resident giant panda, Shin Shin.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DENVER (AP) - A Colorado Springs police officer heading to an accident scene in a van got a big surprise when a raccoon jumped onto the front windshield of the vehicle and stayed there until the officer pulled over.

The Denver Post reports that officer Chris Frabbiele was responding to an accident scene in a large van used by police to investigate crashes when the raccoon landed on its windshield late Wednesday night.

Police spokesman Lt. Howard Black says the raccoon hopped off the van after Frabbiele pulled over and stopped it.

Images of the raccoon encounter from a van dash camera showed the animal appearing to cling to the windshield after it landed and crouching by the van's windshield wipers.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A bake sale at the University of New Mexico set up by a nonprofit group to charge students based on race and ethnicity ended after outraged opponents disrupted it.

The group, Turning Point USA, set up what it called an "Affirmative Action Bake Sale" on campus Thursday with a sign advertising higher prices for Asians and Caucasians and cheaper prices for African Americans and Hispanics.

William Witt, a Turning Point regional director, said the bake sale was aimed at generating a conversation about affirmative action programs. "Certain groups get different opportunities than other groups, and we believe it doesn't give equal opportunity," he said.

But protesters outnumbered the people who set up the bake sale, and the members of Turning Point ended up leaving.

"We had tons of people who wanted to have great conversations. But once people start yelling, destroying our stuff and breaking everything on the table, it makes it tough to have good discussions," Witt said.

Some students encouraged a dialogue and asked angry students to calm down.

Bake sale opponent and student Ryan Sindon said the group's departure came after "we exercised our free speech to the point where they felt they needed to leave."

The university said the group is not recognized as an official student group but has applied for recognition. Turning Point bills itself as a student movement for free markets and limited government.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DILLSBURG, Pa. (AP) - Police in Pennsylvania say a man hoping to sell his car was taken for a ride when a prospective buyer drove away without him and never came back.

Police in Carroll Township in York County say the bizarre theft occurred Tuesday night.

Investigators say the car's owner advertised it online and met a man interested in buying his red 1995 Acura Integra with a charcoal gray hood.

The owner drove the prospective buyer around for a while, then stopped and got out of the car to let the prospective buyer get into the driver's seat. But police say the buyer drove away in the car before the owner could get back in.

The car was last seen in Dillsburg on Route 15, possibly headed toward Philadelphia.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW YORK (AP) - If you want to see L.L. Bean's new ad, you're going to have to step outdoors.

The company took its mission to get people outside to a new level Friday by publishing an ad in The New York Times in ink that can only be seen when the newspaper is taken outside and exposed to sunlight.

The advertising insert features L.L. Bean's new "manifesto" that reiterates its commitment to the outdoors and underscores the Freeport, Maine-based company's willingness to try new things to get shoppers' attention.

L.L. Bean is positioning itself as an outdoor brand focused less on individual pursuits and more on family and friends enjoying the outdoors, whether it's a remote lake or local park. The ad tells shoppers, "Just step outside your front door and you've arrived."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DARLINGTON, Pa. (AP) - Police say a drunken Pennsylvania man had an 8-year-old girl drive him around until someone saw the car moving recklessly and called 911.

WPXI-TV reports the bizarre incident involving 24-year-old Kevin Cook happened on Sept. 3 in Darlington Township, Beaver County.

That's where township police say in a criminal complaint that someone reported seeing the child driving and almost wrecking the car twice about 7:30 p.m.

Police say the girl stopped the car when another motorist became upset and got out of his car, yelling at her and Cook. That's when the girl told police Cook made her switch seats so he could get behind the wheel before police arrived.

Police say Cook was so drunk he couldn't finish a field sobriety test.

The New Castle man doesn't have an attorney listed in court records.