Spokane career criminal sentenced to 25 years for gun, drug charges

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Spokane says a career criminal, who was booked into Spokane County Jail last June for sending suspicious letters to the Spokane County Courthouse, has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for gun and drug charges stemming from a traffic stop.

Christopher Allen Cain, aka Christopher Cain Bey, of Spokane was sentenced to 300 months in prison for being in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Following the 25-year sentence, Cain was sentenced to five years of court supervision.

According to information disclosed during court proceedings, a Washington State Patrol trooper stopped Cain for a traffic issue and glass pipe commonly used for smoking meth near Cain. Upon further investigation, the trooper observed, in plain view, a handgun on the driver's side floor board.The trooper got a search warrant for the car and located a handgun with one rand of ammunition loaded in the chamber and another nine rounds of ammunition in the magazine.

Next to the gun were two plastic bags containing methamphetamine. Troopers also found digital scales, small plastic bags and additional ammunition during their search of the car. After a three-day trial, the jury returned verdicts of guilty on both counts.