Border Patrol agents help shooting victim, prevent suicide in Ferry County

Members of the U.S. Border Patrol in Curlew, Washington, helped a shooting victim and another person who was trying to commit suicide on Monday.

It happened around 1 p.m. when agents received a call for help from the Ferry County Sheriff's Office. Deputies told the agents that a 36-year-old man had been shot while trying to keep another person from committing suicide. When agents and deputies arrived, the suicidal person had left, but was later found threatening to jump off a cliff near the scene of the shooting. A Boarder Patrol agent circled behind the person and was able to get him away from the cliff. He was safely brought down the hill by agents and deputies on a stretcher for his safety.

Both the shooting victim and the suicidal person were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“Living and working in the northern area of Washington requires all area law enforcement to operate together as a cohesive team,” Patrol Agent in Charge Daniel McElheran said. “This often results in the need for agents to be available to assist local law enforcement at a moment’s notice. We are proud of the work we perform and are grateful to work with our partners for the benefit of our community.”