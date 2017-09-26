A path to possible wealth; getting a little Shady - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

A path to possible wealth; getting a little Shady

Posted: Updated:
NEW YORK, NY -

Tired of living a life in which you are not making bank on royalties from the 43rd Grammy Awards Best Rap Solo Performance, "The Real Slim Shady?"

The world may turn for you come October.

Royalty Flow Inc., through its parent Royalty Exchange, is offering stakes in Eminem's recordings from 1999 to 2013 through an initial public offering of stock. The company hopes to raise up to $50 million.

According to Royalty Flow, royalties from the catalog grew 43 percent between 2015 and 2016, though the artist hasn't released a new album since 2013.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this week, the company cites the growth of digital downloads and streaming music as a driver.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Help Me Hayley: Spokane company tows away crime magnet

    Help Me Hayley: Spokane company tows away crime magnet

    Monday, September 25 2017 10:18 PM EDT2017-09-26 02:18:57 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - An elderly North Spokane woman has been living in fear for months. She said an estranged relative abandoned a trailer in her backyard and then took off. She said the trailer has now attracted squatters and all sorts of criminal activity. She said she tried desperately to get it removed without any luck.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - An elderly North Spokane woman has been living in fear for months. She said an estranged relative abandoned a trailer in her backyard and then took off. She said the trailer has now attracted squatters and all sorts of criminal activity. She said she tried desperately to get it removed without any luck.

    >>

  • One person dead in motorcycle vs. car crash in north Spokane

    One person dead in motorcycle vs. car crash in north Spokane

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 6:26 PM EDT2017-09-26 22:26:25 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say one person died following a collision between a motorcycle and a car Tuesday afternoon in north Spokane. Officers say the motorcyclist was heading westbound on E. Holland near the Walmart up north and struck the side of a car pulling out of the parking lot. The rider of the motorcycle died as a result of their injuries. The driver of the car is cooperating with investigators.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say one person died following a collision between a motorcycle and a car Tuesday afternoon in north Spokane. Officers say the motorcyclist was heading westbound on E. Holland near the Walmart up north and struck the side of a car pulling out of the parking lot. The rider of the motorcycle died as a result of their injuries. The driver of the car is cooperating with investigators.

    >>

  • Sacramento boy beaten to death with hammer while protecting sister from sex abuse

    Sacramento boy beaten to death with hammer while protecting sister from sex abuse

    Monday, September 25 2017 5:15 PM EDT2017-09-25 21:15:31 GMT

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. - An 8-year-old Sacramento boy was beaten to death with a hammer while protecting his younger sister from being sexually assaulted by his mother's ex-boyfriend, according to court documents. 

    >>

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. - An 8-year-old Sacramento boy was beaten to death with a hammer while protecting his younger sister from being sexually assaulted by his mother's ex-boyfriend, according to court documents. Investigators say Dante Daniels was beaten on September 1 and died six days later from his injuries. A criminal complaint says 23-year-old Deandre Chaney Jr. was performing a criminal lewd act on Dante's 7-year-old sister when Dante stepped in to help.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region

    The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-09-27 00:39:22 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. - 91 people die every day in this country because of opioid overdoses. It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. Now drug dealers are making a deadly mixture of these drugs that's being called "gray death." It's so strong you don't have to take it to be at risk. Gray death is a deadly new drug that puts first responders at risk.

    >>

    MISSOULA, Mont. - 91 people die every day in this country because of opioid overdoses. It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. Now drug dealers are making a deadly mixture of these drugs that's being called "gray death." It's so strong you don't have to take it to be at risk. Gray death is a deadly new drug that puts first responders at risk.

    >>

  • Spokane man reunited with best friend stolen after break-in

    Spokane man reunited with best friend stolen after break-in

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 8:19 PM EDT2017-09-27 00:19:48 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man has been reunited with his best friend. Sean Copko’s 9-week-old blue heeler puppy, Dale, went missing after his house was broken into over the weekend. He never thought he’d get Dale back, but he put up missing posters all over town, posted all over social media, and on Monday, KHQ spoke with him about what happened.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man has been reunited with his best friend. Sean Copko’s 9-week-old blue heeler puppy, Dale, went missing after his house was broken into over the weekend. He never thought he’d get Dale back, but he put up missing posters all over town, posted all over social media, and on Monday, KHQ spoke with him about what happened.

    >>

  • Chief resigns after labeling Steelers' Tomlin with slur

    Chief resigns after labeling Steelers' Tomlin with slur

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 8:15 PM EDT2017-09-27 00:15:08 GMT

    PITTSBURGH (AP) - A Pittsburgh-area volunteer fire chief has lost his post after using a racial slur to describe Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. Paul Smith of the Muse fire company in Cecil Township wrote on Facebook that he added Tomlin to a list of "no-good" people he describes with the slur.

    >>

    PITTSBURGH (AP) - A Pittsburgh-area volunteer fire chief has lost his post after using a racial slur to describe Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. Paul Smith of the Muse fire company in Cecil Township wrote on Facebook that he added Tomlin to a list of "no-good" people he describes with the slur.

    >>
    •   