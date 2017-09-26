Red is down, not out, as 'Blacklist' returns for season 5

"The Blacklist" star James Spader says the NBC drama will include more humor in its fifth season.

That's despite the fact that Spader's character, Raymond "Red" Reddington, is rebuilding his criminal network after a vengeful effort to destroy it.

While the high-flying Red has been reduced to living in a motor lodge, he remains as confident as ever.

As Spader sees it, Red has always greeted life with gusto, no matter the circumstances. And the actor says Red's fall from power has created an opportunity for more fun amid the action.

Megan Boone stars opposite Spader as FBI agent Elizabeth Keen in "The Blacklist," returning Wednesday at 8 p.m. Eastern.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)