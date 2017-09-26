Coeur d'Alene officer murder trial continues

Tuesday was the second day of proceedings in the murder trial of the man accused of shooting Coeur d'Alene Police Sgt. Greg Moore in 2015. The first day of the trial for Jonathan Renfro included body cam footage that Moore had captured.

In day two, we’re now starting to move away from where Sgt. Moore was killed and transition to the scene over 10 miles away near the Walmart at the Stateline, where Renfro was captured.

The state started right where they left off by showing dash cam video of Moore’s last moments in his police car and when Renfro got in and sped off.

The state says Renfro was reaching speeds of over 90 miles per hour through the streets of Coeur d’Alene and Post Falls.

Surveillance video from the Walmart parking lot shows Renfro walking around until he crawled into the axle of a tractor-trailer close by.

Officers from Post Falls and the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office described how difficult it was to find Renfro and also how difficult it was to get him out of the axle.

From there, the state transitioned into what police found on Renfro.

Officers found Moore’s gun and two magazines filled with ammo hidden inside the axle.

The state says Renfro had hollow point ammunition on him as well as a pack of cigarettes, car keys, and his wallet.

The state has now called up 14 witnesses. Prosecutors say their testimony is moving quicker than expected.

The trial will pick back up Thursday morning.