Spokane man reunited with best friend stolen after break-in

A man has been reunited with his best friend.

Sean Copko’s 9-week-old blue heeler puppy, Dale, went missing after his house was broken into over the weekend. He never thought he’d get Dale back, but he put up missing posters all over town, posted all over social media, and on Monday, KHQ spoke with him about what happened.

Then, Sean gets a call saying someone who saw the news story, spotted Dale in a gas station parking lot.

Sean rushed to the gas station, as the man who spotted the dog waited for him to get there. As soon as Sean saw the puppy, he knew it was Dale.

“It feels like a thousand pounds off my shoulder 100 percent,” he says. “I don't have words right now. I can't thank you enough for spotting it and I can't thank you guys enough for reporting it.”

The man says he saw two suspicious people with the dog, confronted them, and they gave him the dog and took off out of the parking lot quickly. It made this reunion between the two possible.

“It makes a world of difference to me. And the fact that I still have him in my life right now I couldn't ask for more right now,” he says. “He means everything to me. Thank you so much.”

No arrests have been made yet in this case. If you have any information, call Crime Check.