FEMA head says more ships and troops headed to Puerto Rico

FEMA head says more ships and troops headed to Puerto RicoPosted: Updated:
Help Me Hayley: Spokane company tows away crime magnet
SPOKANE, Wash. - An elderly North Spokane woman has been living in fear for months. She said an estranged relative abandoned a trailer in her backyard and then took off. She said the trailer has now attracted squatters and all sorts of criminal activity. She said she tried desperately to get it removed without any luck.>>
One person dead in motorcycle vs. car crash in north Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say one person died following a collision between a motorcycle and a car Tuesday afternoon in north Spokane. Officers say the motorcyclist was heading westbound on E. Holland near the Walmart up north and struck the side of a car pulling out of the parking lot. The rider of the motorcycle died as a result of their injuries. The driver of the car is cooperating with investigators.>>
Sacramento boy beaten to death with hammer while protecting sister from sex abuse
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - An 8-year-old Sacramento boy was beaten to death with a hammer while protecting his younger sister from being sexually assaulted by his mother's ex-boyfriend, according to court documents.>>
Explosion reported near Colfax may have been faulty reading
COLFAX, Wash. - Update 6:23 p.m.: Officials with the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network say a reported explosion near Colfax Monday afternoon may have been the result of a faulty reading related to an earthquake in Montana.>>
FBI arrests several NCAA basketball coaches in fraud and corruption probe
BREAKING: Charges of fraud and corruption in NCAA basketball have been brought against 10 individuals including coaches. The FBI has arrested ten people, including four college basketball coaches, as well as managers, financial advisors, and representatives of a major international sportswear company in a fraud & corruption probe.>>
Spokane community weighs in on homelessness
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's no secret that Spokane is struggling to fight homelessness in a battle that's been going on for years. People are getting passionate about what is and isn't being done about it. On Monday night, the city of Spokane wanted to hear from the community about tackling the problem of homelessness. Over a hundred people came to the meeting.>>
The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region
MISSOULA, Mont. - 91 people die every day in this country because of opioid overdoses. It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. Now drug dealers are making a deadly mixture of these drugs that's being called "gray death." It's so strong you don't have to take it to be at risk. Gray death is a deadly new drug that puts first responders at risk.>>
Spokane man reunited with best friend stolen after break-in
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man has been reunited with his best friend. Sean Copko’s 9-week-old blue heeler puppy, Dale, went missing after his house was broken into over the weekend. He never thought he’d get Dale back, but he put up missing posters all over town, posted all over social media, and on Monday, KHQ spoke with him about what happened.>>
Chief resigns after labeling Steelers' Tomlin with slur
PITTSBURGH (AP) - A Pittsburgh-area volunteer fire chief has lost his post after using a racial slur to describe Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. Paul Smith of the Muse fire company in Cecil Township wrote on Facebook that he added Tomlin to a list of "no-good" people he describes with the slur.>>
Puppy missing after Spokane house break-in
SPOKANE, Wash. - After a house break-in and burglary, one man already had enough on his plate. But then, he found out his dog was missing. “This was his area. This was his spot,” says Sean Copko. Sean got his 9-week-old blue heeler puppy Dale recently. He’s been posting his dog’s picture all over town in the hopes of finding him. “He's a little sweetheart,” he says.>>
GOP concedes defeat on health care overhaul
WASHINGTON (AP) - Senate Republicans have conceded defeat on their last-ditch effort to repeal and replace "Obamacare." The bill's authors acknowledge they don't have the votes ahead of a critical deadline at the end of this week. President Donald Trump is slamming 'certain so-called Republicans' and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the focus will now turn to tax reform.>>
FEMA head says more ships and troops headed to Puerto Rico
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration said Tuesday it was sending a flotilla of ships and thousands more military personnel to Puerto Rico to address the growing humanitarian crisis caused by Hurricane Maria.>>
Coeur d'Alene officer murder trial continues
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Tuesday was the second day of proceedings in the murder trial of the man accused of shooting Coeur d'Alene Police Sgt. Greg Moore in 2015. The first day of the trial for Jonathan Renfro included body cam footage that Moore had captured. In day two, we’re now starting to move away from where Sgt. Moore was killed and transition to the scene over 10 miles away near the Walmart at the Stateline, where Renfro was captured.>>
Red is down, not out, as 'Blacklist' returns for season 5
LOS ANGELES (AP) - "The Blacklist" star James Spader says the NBC drama will include more humor in its fifth season. That's despite the fact that Spader's character, Raymond "Red" Reddington, is rebuilding his criminal network after a vengeful effort to destroy it. While the high-flying Red has been reduced to living in a motor lodge, he remains as confident as ever.>>
A path to possible wealth; getting a little Shady
NEW YORK (AP) - Tired of living a life in which you are not making bank on royalties from the 43rd Grammy Awards Best Rap Solo Performance, "The Real Slim Shady?" The world may turn for you come October. Royalty Flow Inc., through its parent Royalty Exchange, is offering stakes in Eminem's recordings from 1999 to 2013 through an initial public offering of stock.>>
Border Patrol agents help shooting victim, prevent suicide in Ferry County
CURLEW, Wash. - Members of the U.S. Border Patrol in Curlew, Washington, helped a shooting victim and another person who was trying to commit suicide on Monday. It happened around 1 p.m. when agents received a call for help from the Ferry County Sheriff's Office. Deputies told the agents that a 36-year-old man had been shot while trying to keep another person from committing suicide.>>
