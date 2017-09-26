Meet Murphy, Spokane's crime-fighting super dog

Superheroes come in all shapes, sizes, and forms. There’s one four-legged member of a family protecting his home in a South Hill neighborhood from property crime.

“He’s a guardian dog,” says Alyssa Davis, Murphy’s owner.

Alyssa didn’t always know this about Murph. She and her husband adopted him from SCRAPS at the end of July. They were immediately drawn to him, and also noticed he never barked while he was there. But the first night Murph was home, he started showing his superhero tendencies.

“He kept looking out the window like he was watching and we woke up at around 5 a.m. to Murphy barking. That’s the first time we heard him bark. And I come running out and look out the front window and I see a kid standing in the corner here,” she says.

She says she saw that kid and some other teens had broken into a neighbor’s garage.

“Murphy had alerted us. The neighbors all heard about what Murphy did and everybody wants Murphy in the neighborhood now,” she says.

Since then, he’s alerted the neighborhood to any kind of criminal activity, like car prowlers.

“He’s letting all the neighbors know something’s not right,” she says.

Even though Murph has become the neighborhood guardian, he’ll always be Alyssa’s little guy.