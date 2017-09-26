Spokane mom receives $536 fine for son's basketball hoop

A $536 fine for a basketball hoop? That's the reality for one local mom after she received a "right of way" complaint driven violation for her son's hoop.

"It was complete disgust really," Nicole Hunt said. "It was just like why."

Like so many mom's Nicole just wanted to keep her children busy and figured basketball was a good way to go.

"It just keeps them out of trouble," she said. "We know what they're doing. We're able to watch."

But not everyone is a fan. Someone complained to the City of Spokane about the hoop. In August, Nicole received a warning to move it. She told KHQ she called the number on the warning multiple times with some questions.

"I never heard back from anybody," she said.

In the days that followed, Nicole did not move the hoop. This month, she received the $536 bill from the City of Spokane. They describe it as a "complaint driven" violation.

"I'm lost, I want to try to do whatever they want me to, but no one will call me back," she said. "I have to go to court just to get a voice."

KHQ did connect her with city officials who could answer her many questions. Code enforcement said hoops like Nicole's should only be out while in use. She said her hoop is too large for her to move on her own.

Her hoop is one of multiple on her street. The city said the reason only Nicole got a bill was because someone complained.

"I am very frustrated," she said. "Ideally, I don't want to pay $536 because one neighbor complained."

Nicole does plan to go to court over the issue. She has moved the hoop, which she says has left many neighborhood kids heartbroken.