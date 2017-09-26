Charity attempt thwarted by Spokane Valley crooks

It's a free for all for Spokane thieves. That's how one business owner feels after his shop has been targeted three times in September alone. The latest incident has hurt so much more than his bottom line.

The owner of Pacific Pickers in the Spokane Valley has been burgled more times than he can even count.

"I work daylight to dark seven days a week," said Jesse Norman. "I'm just a heard working guy trying to make a living.

His passion is giving back to the community he loves.

"I like to help disabled American Veterans," he said. "My dad was a vet. He was a pretty special guy."

But his attempts are being squashed by thieves. Just this week, a bike he was set to donate was stolen right from his shop. It's one of several times this has happened to Norman.

"If they just asked me for it, I'd probably help them out and just give it to them," he said. "It's just really sad."

He is installing a security system this week. He said he's hopeful SCSO will hire more deputies for additional police presence.