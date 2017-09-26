Spokane police investigating shooting on E. Liberty

Spokane Police are still investigating after a shooting on E. Liberty Ave. Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. Callers reported to police that a vehicle pulled up next to another vehicle on the block, one suspect got out, and shot a gun into the other vehicle. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The involved suspects were described by the victim to be three black men driving a new silver car. Police say the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no outstanding threat to the public.

Spokane Police Major Crimes Detectives are conducting their investigation Tuesday evening.

Any witnesses to the incident or anyone with knowledge of the incident should call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.