Spokane police investigating shooting on E. Liberty

One person dead in motorcycle vs. car crash in north Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say one person died following a collision between a motorcycle and a car Tuesday afternoon in north Spokane. Officers say the motorcyclist was heading westbound on E. Holland near the Walmart up north and struck the side of a car pulling out of the parking lot. The rider of the motorcycle died as a result of their injuries. The driver of the car is cooperating with investigators.>>
Help Me Hayley: Spokane company tows away crime magnet
SPOKANE, Wash. - An elderly North Spokane woman has been living in fear for months. She said an estranged relative abandoned a trailer in her backyard and then took off. She said the trailer has now attracted squatters and all sorts of criminal activity. She said she tried desperately to get it removed without any luck.>>
Sacramento boy beaten to death with hammer while protecting sister from sex abuse
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - An 8-year-old Sacramento boy was beaten to death with a hammer while protecting his younger sister from being sexually assaulted by his mother's ex-boyfriend, according to court documents.>>
Explosion reported near Colfax may have been faulty reading
COLFAX, Wash. - Update 6:23 p.m.: Officials with the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network say a reported explosion near Colfax Monday afternoon may have been the result of a faulty reading related to an earthquake in Montana.>>
Puppy missing after Spokane house break-in
SPOKANE, Wash. - After a house break-in and burglary, one man already had enough on his plate. But then, he found out his dog was missing. “This was his area. This was his spot,” says Sean Copko. Sean got his 9-week-old blue heeler puppy Dale recently. He’s been posting his dog’s picture all over town in the hopes of finding him. “He's a little sweetheart,” he says.>>
150 jobs coming to new Spokane Valley manufacturing plant
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) - A new manufacturing plant in the city of Spokane Valley will employ 150 people to make engineered-wood products. Katerra, based in Menlo Park, California, plans to open the 250,000-square-foot factory early next year. The factory will produce cross-laminated timber and other engineered products that can replace concrete and steel in wooden high-rise buildings and parking garages.>>
Spokane police investigating shooting on E. Liberty
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are still investigating after a shooting on E. Liberty Ave. Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 4:45 p.m. Callers reported to police that a vehicle pulled up next to another vehicle on the block, one suspect got out, and shot a gun into the other vehicle. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.>>
Charity attempt thwarted by Spokane Valley crooks
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - It's a free for all for Spokane thieves. That's how one business owner feels after his shop has been targeted three times in September alone. The latest incident has hurt so much more than his bottom line. The owner of Pacific Pickers in the Spokane Valley has been burgled more times than he can even count.>>
Spokane mom receives $536 fine for son's basketball hoop
SPOKANE, Wash. - A $536 fine for a basketball hoop? That's the reality for one local mom after she received a "right of way" complaint driven violation for her son's hoop. "It was complete disgust really," Nicole Hunt said. "It was just like why." Like so many mom's Nicole just wanted to keep her children busy and figured basketball was a good way to go.>>
Spokane woman hit by car prowlers three times in three months
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is out of ideas for how to stop car prowlers in her quite South Hill neighborhood. “My house is a very large bright light,” said Mikayla Jensen. “I’m hoping it would be a deterrent but it doesn’t stop anything.” Jensen says the prowling started in early summer when her husband smelled cigarette smoke in one of their vehicles. “None of us smoke,” she said.>>
Meet Murphy, Spokane's crime-fighting super dog
SPOKANE, Wash. - Superheroes come in all shapes, sizes, and forms. There’s one four-legged member of a family protecting his home in a South Hill neighborhood from property crime. “He’s a guardian dog,” says Alyssa Davis, Murphy’s owner. Alyssa didn’t always know this about Murph. She and her husband adopted him from SCRAPS at the end of July.>>
The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region
MISSOULA, Mont. - 91 people die every day in this country because of opioid overdoses. It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. Now drug dealers are making a deadly mixture of these drugs that's being called "gray death." It's so strong you don't have to take it to be at risk. Gray death is a deadly new drug that puts first responders at risk.>>
Spokane man reunited with best friend stolen after break-in
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man has been reunited with his best friend. Sean Copko’s 9-week-old blue heeler puppy, Dale, went missing after his house was broken into over the weekend. He never thought he’d get Dale back, but he put up missing posters all over town, posted all over social media, and on Monday, KHQ spoke with him about what happened.>>
Chief resigns after labeling Steelers' Tomlin with slur
PITTSBURGH (AP) - A Pittsburgh-area volunteer fire chief has lost his post after using a racial slur to describe Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. Paul Smith of the Muse fire company in Cecil Township wrote on Facebook that he added Tomlin to a list of "no-good" people he describes with the slur.>>
Puppy missing after Spokane house break-in
SPOKANE, Wash. - After a house break-in and burglary, one man already had enough on his plate. But then, he found out his dog was missing. “This was his area. This was his spot,” says Sean Copko. Sean got his 9-week-old blue heeler puppy Dale recently. He’s been posting his dog’s picture all over town in the hopes of finding him. “He's a little sweetheart,” he says.>>
GOP concedes defeat on health care overhaul
WASHINGTON (AP) - Senate Republicans have conceded defeat on their last-ditch effort to repeal and replace "Obamacare." The bill's authors acknowledge they don't have the votes ahead of a critical deadline at the end of this week. President Donald Trump is slamming 'certain so-called Republicans' and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the focus will now turn to tax reform.>>
