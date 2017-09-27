City determines cause of South Hill water concern

Update: The City of Spokane says crews investigating water quality on the South Hill Tuesday night have determined the cause of the odor experience by some customers. Crews are flushing the affected area Tuesday night, and ask homeowners who experienced a problem to run the water in their homes int he morning until the smell goes away. Between 50 and 200 homes were impacted by the problem.

As part of a water main replacement in 37th Avenue, leak testing of the new pipe required a steel main to be turned off. That main was inadvertently left off for several weeks until today when a leak detection crew discovered the main was inactive. A coating with such steel pipes can let off an odor when they aren't charged for a time. The City's water experts say the odor doesn't pose a health concern.



Previous coverage:

Marlene Feist with the City of Spokane says they are getting reports of water quality concerns on the south hill, primarily west and south of Ferris High School.

Feist says water quality experts are on scene and crews are flushing lines to look for broken pipes that could be the source of the issue.

Intermittent water outages are possible as crews seek to isolate the problem. If citizens have discolored water or other concerns about their water the city says they should refrain from drinking it until crews have additional information.

The city's 24-hour water information line can be reached at 509.625.7800

We are working to get more details Tuesday night. As we learn more we will update this story.