Need a new chair? Why not the Jazzy 5000?

POST FALLS, Idaho -

Picture this: You're half way through the newest episode of This Is Us when you run out of tissues. This is devastating as an episode of This Is Us without tissues is like peanut butter without jelly. You can't really have one without the other. Thanks to one Post Falls man's invention, you wouldn't even have to get up to grab a fresh box.

Zak Kissire is selling what he calls the Jazzy 5000 on Facebook. It's basically a Lay-Z-Boy on wheels. He says it goes 5 mph and can go for about 16 miles when its fully charged. 

He built it eight years ago while he was working as a mechanic for a company making motorized wheelchairs. Ever since then, he's been cruising around town in it, showing up at events like Ironman, Bloomsday, Hoopfest and even the beach. He says everywhere he goes, he always gets wild looks, with people loving the chair.

Kissire says he's hoping to sell it for $1,000. Since he and his wife are about to have their second child, it'll go toward the "maternity leave fund." If he can't sell it, he's at least hoping to trade it for something interesting.

If you're interested, you can find him on Facebook or call him at 208-818-1263.

  • One person dead in motorcycle vs. car crash in north Spokane

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say one person died following a collision between a motorcycle and a car Tuesday afternoon in north Spokane. Officers say the motorcyclist was heading westbound on E. Holland near the Walmart up north and struck the side of a car pulling out of the parking lot. The rider of the motorcycle died as a result of their injuries. The driver of the car is cooperating with investigators.

  • Help Me Hayley: Spokane company tows away crime magnet

    SPOKANE, Wash. - An elderly North Spokane woman has been living in fear for months. She said an estranged relative abandoned a trailer in her backyard and then took off. She said the trailer has now attracted squatters and all sorts of criminal activity. She said she tried desperately to get it removed without any luck.

  • Sacramento boy beaten to death with hammer while protecting sister from sex abuse

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. - An 8-year-old Sacramento boy was beaten to death with a hammer while protecting his younger sister from being sexually assaulted by his mother's ex-boyfriend, according to court documents. 

  • Mad Minute stories for Tuesday September 26th

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories for Tuesday September 26th.

  • City determines cause of South Hill water concern

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane says crews investigating water quality on the South Hill Tuesday night have determined the cause of the odor experience by some customers. Crews are flushing the affected area Tuesday night, and ask homeowners who experienced a problem to run the water in their homes int he morning until the smell goes away. Between 50 and 200 homes were impacted by the problem.

    POST FALLS, Idaho  - Picture this: You're half way through the newest episode of This Is Us when you run out of tissues. This is devastating as an episode of This Is Us without tissues is like peanut butter without jelly. You can't really have one without the other. Thanks to one Post Falls man's invention, you wouldn't even have to get up to grab a fresh box.

