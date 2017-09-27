Need a new chair? Why not the Jazzy 5000?

Picture this: You're half way through the newest episode of This Is Us when you run out of tissues. This is devastating as an episode of This Is Us without tissues is like peanut butter without jelly. You can't really have one without the other. Thanks to one Post Falls man's invention, you wouldn't even have to get up to grab a fresh box.

Zak Kissire is selling what he calls the Jazzy 5000 on Facebook. It's basically a Lay-Z-Boy on wheels. He says it goes 5 mph and can go for about 16 miles when its fully charged.

He built it eight years ago while he was working as a mechanic for a company making motorized wheelchairs. Ever since then, he's been cruising around town in it, showing up at events like Ironman, Bloomsday, Hoopfest and even the beach. He says everywhere he goes, he always gets wild looks, with people loving the chair.

Kissire says he's hoping to sell it for $1,000. Since he and his wife are about to have their second child, it'll go toward the "maternity leave fund." If he can't sell it, he's at least hoping to trade it for something interesting.

If you're interested, you can find him on Facebook or call him at 208-818-1263.