Authorities search for armed and dangerous suspect who shot at deputies in Colville; School cancelled

COLVILLE, Wash. - The Colville Police and Stevens County Sheriff's Office are searching for an armed and dangerous suspect who shot at deputies early this morning near the area of 500 E. Birch

The suspect's name is Richard Lee Hawley. He is described as 5'10," 165 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes and multiple tattoos. He is wanted for possession of heroin and methamphetamine with intent to distribute.