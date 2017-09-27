Reward offered for information leading to arrest of man who shot at Stevens Co. deputy

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

UPDATE: 1:45 p.m.

Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is now offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of 47-year-old Richard L. Hawley.

Hawley is accused of shooting at a Stevens County Sheriff's Deputy early Wednesday morning as he fled to avoid being arrested.

Hawley has an active Ferry County warrant for Attempted Murder and now faces several additional charges in Steven County to include Attempted Murder of the Deputy.

Richard Lee Hawley is described as a white male, approximately 5’10” with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Hawley is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Persons with information should call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit the tip via the internet website http://www.crimestoppersinlandnorthwest.org.

Tipsters do not have to give their name to collect the cash reward. Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is a civilian organization that promotes public safety by paying cash rewards for information that solves crimes. It is not affiliated with law enforcement. Full Disclosure of reward requirements is available at http://www.crimestoppersinlandnorthwest.org.

Previous Coverage:

COLVILLE, Wash. - The Colville Police and Stevens County Sheriff's Office are searching for an armed and dangerous suspect who shot at deputies early this morning near the area of 500 E. Birch

The suspect's name is Richard Lee Hawley. He is described as 5'10," 165 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes and multiple tattoos. He is wanted for possession of heroin and methamphetamine with intent to distribute.