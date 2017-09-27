UPDATE: Man who shot a Stevens County deputies has been arrested - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

UPDATE: Man who shot a Stevens County deputies has been arrested

Posted: Updated:
Richard Lee Hawley Richard Lee Hawley
COLVILLE, Wash. -

UPDATE: 7:38 p.m.: Stevens County Emergency Management confirms that 47-year-old Richard L. Hawley has been arrested and is in custody Wednesday night. 

UPDATE: 1:45 p.m. 

Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is now offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of 47-year-old Richard L. Hawley. 

Hawley is accused of shooting at a Stevens County Sheriff's Deputy early Wednesday morning as he fled to avoid being arrested. 

Hawley has an active Ferry County warrant for Attempted Murder and now faces several additional charges in Steven County to include Attempted Murder of the Deputy. 

Richard Lee Hawley is described as a white male, approximately 5’10” with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Hawley is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.    

Persons with information should call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit the tip via the internet website http://www.crimestoppersinlandnorthwest.org.

Tipsters do not have to give their name to collect the cash reward. Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is a civilian organization that promotes public safety by paying cash rewards for information that solves crimes. It is not affiliated with law enforcement. Full Disclosure of reward requirements is available at http://www.crimestoppersinlandnorthwest.org.

Previous Coverage: 

COLVILLE, Wash. - The Colville Police and Stevens County Sheriff's Office are searching for an armed and dangerous suspect who shot at deputies early this morning near the area of 500 E. Birch

The suspect's name is Richard Lee Hawley. He is described as 5'10," 165 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes and multiple tattoos. He is wanted for possession of heroin and methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Citizens are asked to stay inside with doors locked and call 911 immediately if they see anything suspicious. School has been cancelled today for the Colville School District while the suspect remains at large.

The incident occurred around 12:30 Wednesday morning. Stevens County Deputies and Colville Police were conducting surveillance at an apartment in Colville where Hawley was believed to be staying. Authorities observed Hawley leave the apartment and drive away in a vehicle. A deputy attempted to stop Hawley and a short pursuit ensued.

Hawyley then bailed from the vehicle while it was still moving and ran down an alley. A deputy followed Hawley down the alley in his vehicle and that's when Hawyley emerged from around a building and fired several shots at the deputy's vehicle from a handgun, striking the vehicle several times in the front passenger area. The deputy was able to return fire as Hawley continued to flee. It is unknown if the suspect was hit. The Deputy was uninjured.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene including Border Patrol, Washington State Patrol, Chewelah Police K9 unit, Kettle Falls Police, Spokane County K9 units and Spokane County Air 1. An apartment building Hawley is associated with nearby the shooting was searched but he was not located. K9 units tracked what they believed to be Hawley's trail, but lost the track in the vicinity of Highway 20 at the airport.

Hawley has not been apprehended and should be considered armed and dangerous. He has made threats in the past that he will not go back to prison. Hawyley should not be approached by anyone but law enforcement. Anyone who observes Hawley should contact 911 immediately. Information about Hawley's whereabouts can be relayed to the Colville Police Department at 509-684-2525, Stevens County Sheriff's Office at 509-684-5296, or Stevens County Dispatch at 509-684-2555.

 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region

    The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-09-27 00:39:22 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. - 91 people die every day in this country because of opioid overdoses. It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. Now drug dealers are making a deadly mixture of these drugs that's being called "gray death." It's so strong you don't have to take it to be at risk. Gray death is a deadly new drug that puts first responders at risk.

    >>

    MISSOULA, Mont. - 91 people die every day in this country because of opioid overdoses. It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. Now drug dealers are making a deadly mixture of these drugs that's being called "gray death." It's so strong you don't have to take it to be at risk. Gray death is a deadly new drug that puts first responders at risk.

    >>

  • Detectives: Attempted murder turns into apparent suicide behind north Spokane Co. grocery store

    Detectives: Attempted murder turns into apparent suicide behind north Spokane Co. grocery store

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 8:12 PM EDT2017-09-28 00:12:03 GMT

    ELK, Wash. - Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a domestic violence incident between a husband and wife which resulted in an attempted murder and apparent suicide. Deputies were called to a report of a shooting behind Miller's One Stop on the Newport Highway in Elk, Washington. The caller said there was a shooting and a man was shot and possibly dead. 

    >>

    ELK, Wash. - Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a domestic violence incident between a husband and wife which resulted in an attempted murder and apparent suicide. Deputies were called to a report of a shooting behind Miller's One Stop on the Newport Highway in Elk, Washington. The caller said there was a shooting and a man was shot and possibly dead. 

    >>

  • Accused Freeman shooter told detectives he left shooting decision up to a coin flip

    Accused Freeman shooter told detectives he left shooting decision up to a coin flip

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 9:19 PM EDT2017-09-28 01:19:39 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In documents released on Wednesday, accused Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe told detectives he decided to commit the crime based on a coin flip.  Sharpe told detectives he decided to bring guns to school and shoot students the day before when he flipped a coin. "Heads meant he would do it (shoot students at the school) and tails meant he would not do it and never think about it

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In documents released on Wednesday, accused Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe told detectives he decided to commit the crime based on a coin flip.  Sharpe told detectives he decided to bring guns to school and shoot students the day before when he flipped a coin. "Heads meant he would do it (shoot students at the school) and tails meant he would not do it and never think about it

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • UPDATE: Man who shot a Stevens County deputies has been arrested

    UPDATE: Man who shot a Stevens County deputies has been arrested

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-09-28 02:41:02 GMT

    COLVILLE, Wash. - UPDATE: 7:38 p.m.: Stevens County Emergency Management confirms that 47-year-old Richard L. Hawley has been arrested and is in custody Wednesday night. 

    >>

    COLVILLE, Wash. - UPDATE: 7:38 p.m.: Stevens County Emergency Management confirms that 47-year-old Richard L. Hawley has been arrested and is in custody Wednesday night. 

    >>

  • Spokane driver drags officer, involved in hit-and-run during chase

    Spokane driver drags officer, involved in hit-and-run during chase

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 10:27 PM EDT2017-09-28 02:27:18 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating after an 18-year-old driver took off from a traffic stop, dragging an officer for a short distance before striking a citizen's vehicle, and crashing into a yard in North Spokane. John O'Brien with the Spokane Police said it all started around 1 p.m. when an officer attempted to stop a car near Lacey and Hoffman.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating after an 18-year-old driver took off from a traffic stop, dragging an officer for a short distance before striking a citizen's vehicle, and crashing into a yard in North Spokane. John O'Brien with the Spokane Police said it all started around 1 p.m. when an officer attempted to stop a car near Lacey and Hoffman.

    >>

  • New Crime Check tier system concerns some

    New Crime Check tier system concerns some

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 10:01 PM EDT2017-09-28 02:01:50 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane businessman has concerns after calling Crime Check to report a crime that he witnessed under a railroad overpass. But his concerns aren't with the crime, but with Crime Check itself.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane businessman has concerns after calling Crime Check to report a crime that he witnessed under a railroad overpass. But his concerns aren't with the crime, but with Crime Check itself.

    >>
    •   