Garth Brooks coming to SPOKANE!

The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region
MISSOULA, Mont. - 91 people die every day in this country because of opioid overdoses. It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. Now drug dealers are making a deadly mixture of these drugs that's being called "gray death." It's so strong you don't have to take it to be at risk. Gray death is a deadly new drug that puts first responders at risk.>>
City determines cause of South Hill water concern
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane says crews investigating water quality on the South Hill Tuesday night have determined the cause of the odor experience by some customers. Crews are flushing the affected area Tuesday night, and ask homeowners who experienced a problem to run the water in their homes int he morning until the smell goes away. Between 50 and 200 homes were impacted by the problem.>>
Spokane man reunited with best friend stolen after break-in
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man has been reunited with his best friend. Sean Copko’s 9-week-old blue heeler puppy, Dale, went missing after his house was broken into over the weekend. He never thought he’d get Dale back, but he put up missing posters all over town, posted all over social media, and on Monday, KHQ spoke with him about what happened.>>
Authorities search for armed and dangerous suspect who shot at deputies in Colville; School cancelled
COLVILLE, Wash. - The Colville Police and Stevens County Sheriff's Office are searching for an armed and dangerous suspect who shot at deputies early this morning near the area of 500 E. Birch The suspect's name is Richard Lee Hawley. He is described as 5'10," 165 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes and multiple tattoos. He is wanted for possession of heroin and methamphetamine with intent to distribute.>>
Spokane mom receives $536 fine for son's basketball hoop
SPOKANE, Wash. - A $536 fine for a basketball hoop? That's the reality for one local mom after she received a "right of way" complaint driven violation for her son's hoop. "It was complete disgust really," Nicole Hunt said. "It was just like why." Like so many mom's Nicole just wanted to keep her children busy and figured basketball was a good way to go.>>
Garth Brooks coming to SPOKANE!
SPOKANE, Wash. - We thought we'd miss them on this side of the state when it was announced they'd play Tacoma, but Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are coming Spokane! The concert will happen on Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Spokane Arena. It will be the last stop on the tour for Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana and tickets go on sale October 6 at 10:00 a.m.>>
Citation issued to motorist after girl hit in school zone
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Police in eastern Idaho say they've issued a ticket to an adult female motorist who didn't stop at a crosswalk in a school zone and struck a 12-year-old girl. The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office says the driver hit the girl at about 8:10 a.m. Wednesday in front of Bonneville High School. Authorities say the girl sustained minor injuries. Officials initially said the girl's parents transported her to a hospital, but later>>
VIDEO: Police officer risks getting sprayed to rescue skunk
YORK, Maine (AP) - A Maine police officer put his nose in harm's way during a wildlife rescue. York Police Department officer David McKinnon came upon a skunk with its head stuck inside a cup while on patrol early Sunday. He decided to help despite the high risk of a malodorous outcome. He recorded video with his smartphone in one hand and gently tugged on the paper cup with the other hand while speaking reassuringly to the skunk.>>
Detectives: Attempted murder turns into apparent suicide behind north Spokane Co. grocery store
ELK, Wash. - Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a domestic violence incident between a husband and wife which resulted in an attempted murder and apparent suicide. Deputies were called to a report of a shooting behind Miller's One Stop on the Newport Highway in Elk, Washington. The caller said there was a shooting and a man was shot and possibly dead.>>
Ravens national anthem singer resigns amid controversy
BALTIMORE - A combat veteran who has been the Baltimore Ravens' national anthem singer for the past three years has announced his resignation. The move by Joey Odoms comes days after players on the Ravens and many other NFL teams took a knee during the national anthem in response to President Donald Trump's call for team owners to fire players who don't stand for the anthem.>>
Spokane official creating pitch for new Amazon headquarters
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane is planning to join the list of cities competing to become Amazon's second headquarters. The city's business recruiters plan to emphasize Spokane's proximity to Amazon's Seattle headquarters, lower cost of doing business, quality of life and strong educational system.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane is planning to join the list of cities competing to become Amazon's second headquarters. The city's business recruiters plan to emphasize Spokane's proximity to Amazon's Seattle headquarters, lower cost of doing business, quality of life and strong educational system. The Spokesman-Review reports that Amazon announced in September that it planned to build a second corporate headquarters in North America.>>
Bonner County identify deceased male in deputies involved in shooting
UPDATE: COOLIN, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office has identified the deceased man in the deputy involved shooting Tuesday. The deceased is identified as Craig A. Johnson, 50, of Bonner County, Idaho The investigation is ongoing; no additional updates are currently available.>>
Garth Brooks coming to SPOKANE!
SPOKANE, Wash. - We thought we'd miss them on this side of the state when it was announced they'd play Tacoma, but Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are coming Spokane! The concert will happen on Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Spokane Arena. It will be the last stop on the tour for Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana and tickets go on sale October 6 at 10:00 a.m.>>
Authorities search for armed and dangerous suspect who shot at deputies in Colville; School cancelled
COLVILLE, Wash. - The Colville Police and Stevens County Sheriff's Office are searching for an armed and dangerous suspect who shot at deputies early this morning near the area of 500 E. Birch The suspect's name is Richard Lee Hawley. He is described as 5'10," 165 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes and multiple tattoos. He is wanted for possession of heroin and methamphetamine with intent to distribute.>>
City determines cause of South Hill water concern
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane says crews investigating water quality on the South Hill Tuesday night have determined the cause of the odor experience by some customers. Crews are flushing the affected area Tuesday night, and ask homeowners who experienced a problem to run the water in their homes int he morning until the smell goes away. Between 50 and 200 homes were impacted by the problem.>>
Mad Minute stories for Tuesday September 26th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories for Tuesday September 26th.>>
