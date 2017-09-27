Garth Brooks coming to SPOKANE!

We thought we'd miss them on this side of the state when it was announced they'd play Tacoma, but Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are coming Spokane!

The concert will happen on Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Spokane Arena. It will be the last stop on the tour for Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana and tickets go on sale October 6 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets can ONLY be purchased at SpokaneArena.com/Garth or by calling 1-844-442-7842. There will be no ticket sales at the Arena's box office or outlets on October 6.

Tickets will cost $63.30 plus a $4.18 tax, a $2.00 facility fee and a $5.50 service charge for a total of $74.98. All seats sold are best available.