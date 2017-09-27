Detectives: Attempted murder turns into apparent suicide behind north Spokane Co. grocery store

Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a domestic violence incident between a husband and wife which resulted in an attempted murder and apparent suicide.

Deputies were called to a report of a shooting behind Miller's One Stop on the Newport Highway in Elk, Washington Tuesday night.

The caller said there was a shooting and a man was possibly dead.

Firefighters and medics arrived and began life-saving efforts on the man, who was still breathing. Life Flight responded and took the man to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Deputies say initial information shows it was a domestic violence incident between a husband and wife that escalated to the husband shooting at his wife as she fled the scene before turning the gun on himself. The wife was not injured and has been contacted by detectives.

Detectives continue to investigate to determine the facts of this incident but do not believe anyone else was involved or any associated danger to the community exists.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the deceased, as well as the cause and manner of death, when appropriate to do so.

Detectives urge anyone who has information regarding this incident and has not been contacted by investigators to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10130157.