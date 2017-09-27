Citation issued to motorist after girl hit in school zone

(AP) - Police in eastern Idaho say they've issued a ticket to an adult female motorist who didn't stop at a crosswalk in a school zone and struck a 12-year-old girl.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office says the driver hit the girl at about 8:10 a.m. Wednesday in front of Bonneville High School.

Authorities say the girl sustained minor injuries. Officials initially said the girl's parents transported her to a hospital, but later said the girl was released to her parents and didn't go to the hospital.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle received a citation for suspicion of not stopping for a pedestrian in a crosswalk and was then released.

9/27/2017 9:46:16 AM (GMT -7:00)