Family of missing hiker offers $10K reward for information

Family of missing hiker offers $10K reward for information

Kris Fowler Kris Fowler
YAKIMA, Wash. -

(AP) - The family of a missing Pacific Crest Trail hiker hopes a reward of up to $10,000 could bring forward new information.

The Yakima Herald-Republic says Kris Fowler was last seen in central Washington nearly a year ago.

His stepmother, Sally Guyton Fowler, wrote on Facebook she was hoping to gain new information about what happened to Fowler, who was known as "Sherpa" on the trail.

Fowler had hiked more than 2,000 miles along the trail that runs from Canada to Mexico before the last confirmed sighting of him on Oct. 12 in Packwood.

He told a store clerk he intended to hike beyond White Pass into potentially dangerous weather.

Officials believe two bear hunters saw Fowler 10 days later at Blowout Mountain. Searches have produced little information.

Information from: Yakima Herald-Republic, http://www.yakimaherald.com

9/27/2017 7:54:49 AM (GMT -7:00)

  The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region

    MISSOULA, Mont. - 91 people die every day in this country because of opioid overdoses. It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. Now drug dealers are making a deadly mixture of these drugs that's being called "gray death." It's so strong you don't have to take it to be at risk. Gray death is a deadly new drug that puts first responders at risk.

  Reward offered for information leading to arrest of man who shot at Stevens Co. deputy

    COLVILLE, Wash. - Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is now offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of 47-year-old Richard L. Hawley. Hawley is accused of shooting at a Stevens County Sheriff's Deputy early Wednesday morning as he fled to avoid being arrested. 

  Detectives: Attempted murder turns into apparent suicide behind north Spokane Co. grocery store

    ELK, Wash. - Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a domestic violence incident between a husband and wife which resulted in an attempted murder and apparent suicide. Deputies were called to a report of a shooting behind Miller's One Stop on the Newport Highway in Elk, Washington. The caller said there was a shooting and a man was shot and possibly dead. 

  EPA buys Pruitt a special booth for secret communications

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Environmental Protection Agency is spending nearly $25,000 to provide Administrator Scott Pruitt something none of his predecessors have had - a custom soundproof booth for making private phone calls. EPA did not respond to questions Wednesday from The Associated Press about the government contract for the privacy booth ordered last month.

  Reward offered for information leading to arrest of man who shot at Stevens Co. deputy

    COLVILLE, Wash. - Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is now offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of 47-year-old Richard L. Hawley. Hawley is accused of shooting at a Stevens County Sheriff's Deputy early Wednesday morning as he fled to avoid being arrested. 

  Renton woman moved to tears after spotting Seahawks player Michael Bennett chatting with veterans

    RENTON, Wash. - A woman who witnessed Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett having an impromptu conversation with a group of military veterans outside of Seahawks headquarters this week says the encounter moved her to tears.  Dayna Coats, a military wife, wrote about her encounter with Bennett and the group of vets on Tuesday on Facebook.  

