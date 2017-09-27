Family of missing hiker offers $10K reward for information

(AP) - The family of a missing Pacific Crest Trail hiker hopes a reward of up to $10,000 could bring forward new information.

The Yakima Herald-Republic says Kris Fowler was last seen in central Washington nearly a year ago.

His stepmother, Sally Guyton Fowler, wrote on Facebook she was hoping to gain new information about what happened to Fowler, who was known as "Sherpa" on the trail.

Fowler had hiked more than 2,000 miles along the trail that runs from Canada to Mexico before the last confirmed sighting of him on Oct. 12 in Packwood.

He told a store clerk he intended to hike beyond White Pass into potentially dangerous weather.

Officials believe two bear hunters saw Fowler 10 days later at Blowout Mountain. Searches have produced little information.

___

Information from: Yakima Herald-Republic, http://www.yakimaherald.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

9/27/2017 7:54:49 AM (GMT -7:00)