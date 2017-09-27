NY village changes controversial official seal ... kinda

A town in New York is changing its seal because of what some saw as a racist depiction of Native Americans.

The old seal depicted the founder of Whitesboro Village overpowering his Native American wrestling partner. Back in January of 2016, Comedy Central slammed the town seal calling it "racist and backwoods."

At the time, the town reached a consensus that they would not change it, however, recently the village board opted to do just that.

The new seal is not much different -- the council felt that it just needed a face lift to make it less offensive.

"We just made it depict better that it was a friendly wrestling match. A friendly wrestling match he had with a local Native American Chief that helped him gain the respect of the Native Americans here and helped him foster a good relationship between them," Village Clerk and Registrar Dana Nimey-Olney said.