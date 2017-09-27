NY village changes controversial official seal ... kinda - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

NY village changes controversial official seal ... kinda

Posted: Updated:
The New Seal The New Seal
The Old Seal The Old Seal
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -

A town in New York is changing its seal because of what some saw as a racist depiction of Native Americans.

The old seal depicted the founder of Whitesboro Village overpowering his Native American wrestling partner. Back in January of 2016, Comedy Central slammed the town seal calling it "racist and backwoods."

At the time, the town reached a consensus that they would not change it, however, recently the village board opted to do just that.

The new seal is not much different -- the council felt that it just needed a face lift to make it less offensive.

"We just made it depict better that it was a friendly wrestling match. A friendly wrestling match he had with a local Native American Chief that helped him gain the respect of the Native Americans here and helped him foster a good relationship between them," Village Clerk and Registrar Dana Nimey-Olney said. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region

    The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-09-27 00:39:22 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. - 91 people die every day in this country because of opioid overdoses. It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. Now drug dealers are making a deadly mixture of these drugs that's being called "gray death." It's so strong you don't have to take it to be at risk. Gray death is a deadly new drug that puts first responders at risk.

    >>

    MISSOULA, Mont. - 91 people die every day in this country because of opioid overdoses. It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. Now drug dealers are making a deadly mixture of these drugs that's being called "gray death." It's so strong you don't have to take it to be at risk. Gray death is a deadly new drug that puts first responders at risk.

    >>

  • Reward offered for information leading to arrest of man who shot at Stevens Co. deputy

    Reward offered for information leading to arrest of man who shot at Stevens Co. deputy

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 4:52 PM EDT2017-09-27 20:52:21 GMT

    COLVILLE, Wash. - Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is now offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of 47-year-old Richard L. Hawley. Hawley is accused of shooting at a Stevens County Sheriff's Deputy early Wednesday morning as he fled to avoid being arrested. 

    >>

    COLVILLE, Wash. - Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is now offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of 47-year-old Richard L. Hawley. Hawley is accused of shooting at a Stevens County Sheriff's Deputy early Wednesday morning as he fled to avoid being arrested. 

    >>

  • Detectives: Attempted murder turns into apparent suicide behind north Spokane Co. grocery store

    Detectives: Attempted murder turns into apparent suicide behind north Spokane Co. grocery store

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 12:37 PM EDT2017-09-27 16:37:00 GMT

    ELK, Wash. - Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a domestic violence incident between a husband and wife which resulted in an attempted murder and apparent suicide. Deputies were called to a report of a shooting behind Miller's One Stop on the Newport Highway in Elk, Washington. The caller said there was a shooting and a man was shot and possibly dead. 

    >>

    ELK, Wash. - Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a domestic violence incident between a husband and wife which resulted in an attempted murder and apparent suicide. Deputies were called to a report of a shooting behind Miller's One Stop on the Newport Highway in Elk, Washington. The caller said there was a shooting and a man was shot and possibly dead. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Coroner lacks evidence on ex-N. Korea detainee

    Coroner lacks evidence on ex-N. Korea detainee

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 5:22 PM EDT2017-09-27 21:22:57 GMT

    CINCINNATI (AP) - An Ohio coroner says her office lacks evidence to make any conclusions on what caused the fatal brain damage that killed a 22-year-old U.S. college student who had been detained more than a year by North Korea.

    >>

    CINCINNATI (AP) - An Ohio coroner says her office lacks evidence to make any conclusions on what caused the fatal brain damage that killed a 22-year-old U.S. college student who had been detained more than a year by North Korea.

    >>

  • EPA buys Pruitt a special booth for secret communications

    EPA buys Pruitt a special booth for secret communications

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-09-27 21:17:29 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Environmental Protection Agency is spending nearly $25,000 to provide Administrator Scott Pruitt something none of his predecessors have had - a custom soundproof booth for making private phone calls. EPA did not respond to questions Wednesday from The Associated Press about the government contract for the privacy booth ordered last month.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Environmental Protection Agency is spending nearly $25,000 to provide Administrator Scott Pruitt something none of his predecessors have had - a custom soundproof booth for making private phone calls. EPA did not respond to questions Wednesday from The Associated Press about the government contract for the privacy booth ordered last month.

    >>

  • Reward offered for information leading to arrest of man who shot at Stevens Co. deputy

    Reward offered for information leading to arrest of man who shot at Stevens Co. deputy

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 4:52 PM EDT2017-09-27 20:52:21 GMT

    COLVILLE, Wash. - Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is now offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of 47-year-old Richard L. Hawley. Hawley is accused of shooting at a Stevens County Sheriff's Deputy early Wednesday morning as he fled to avoid being arrested. 

    >>

    COLVILLE, Wash. - Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is now offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of 47-year-old Richard L. Hawley. Hawley is accused of shooting at a Stevens County Sheriff's Deputy early Wednesday morning as he fled to avoid being arrested. 

    >>
    •   