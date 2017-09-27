CDA Police investigating possible poisoning of dogs; Asking for public assistance

Over the past few weeks, residents of the Whistler Loop area of Riverstone as well as the neighborhood near 15th and Sherman have reported finding pieces of meat on the ground and at least two dogs have become sick after consuming the meat.

The Coeur d'Alene Police Department wants residents to be aware of dogs possibly being poisoned after residents found pieces of meat on the ground and dogs becoming sick.

Residents say they think someone is deliberately trying to poison animals because they have picked up pieces of meat that looked like cooked pork, cooked steak, or raw meat, only to find more meat at a later time. A veterinarian reported that the symptoms the dogs have exhibited were consistent with poisoning.

The Police Department is requesting that anyone with knowledge of these incidents call the police department. Please be vigilant when walking your animals, do not let them consume anything that you have not prepared for them, and please report suspicious behavior to the police.