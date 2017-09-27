Missouri bar owner uses NFL jerseys as doormat - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Missouri bar owner uses NFL jerseys as doormat

Courtesy NBC News Courtesy NBC News
Missouri -

NBC News - A Missouri bar owner is taking heat for what at least one passerby saw as a racist doormat out front. 

He taped the NFL jerseys of Marshawn Lynch and Colin Kaepernick to the ground outside the bar. 

The owner says he ordered the jerseys to be used as doormats outside his bar after NFL players started kneeling during the National Anthem at football games. 

One person snapped a picture of the jerseys and took to Facebook, pointing out that when placed side-by-side, the jerseys read 'Lynch' and 'Kaepernick.'

The bar's owner, who served in the Air Force, says the doormat is about standing up for himself and his family, many of whom also served in the military.

"It's not a race thing. A lot of people want to twist it around to be a race thing. They were placed the way they came out of the box. I ordered them together. We pulled them out of the box, taped them down. There was no ill-intent," says bar owner Jason Burle.

"I commend them for what they're doing, as far as the right goes. I fought for that right, The same thing that gives them that right gives me the right to place these out here."

The bar owner has since switched the order of the jerseys. 

He says he never meant to encourage violence, and the makeshift doormat is about nothing but respect for the American flag. 

