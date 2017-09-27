Mysterious origami notes with 'You Are Not Safe' message popping up in Seattle

People are finding ominous messages written on folded origami notes in Seattle.

The notes have warnings about safety, but no one seems to know who is behind it. The mystery started showing up just in the last few days in Cal Anderson Park.

When unfolded, at least one of the notes said, "You are Not Safe" with the Seattle skyline at the date September 28, 2017.

The origami is also showing up in the U-District, South Lake Union, and downtown, and they're generating a lot of chatter on social media, as people speculate about who or what is behind this campaign.

One of the notes unfolds to show a mirror image of the Seattle skyline. But if you look closely, one side is missing the Space Needle. Another image depicts the Fremont troll crying and surrounded by a what could be anything from a river of blood to a river of mud to a river of coffee.

In another image , in front of rainbow colors are depictions of Seattleites: Kurt Cobain, Russell Wilson (with small white devil horns on his head) and the Starbucks mermaid.

"It did dawn on me that it might be some sort of art project to raise consciousness about something, I mean I know I'm not safe already I watch the news every day," one person told local media. "I don't know what the message is that they're saying but September 28 seems to be the day."

There's a thread on Reddit dedicated to figuring out what they notes mean.

Police officials say they don't have any information about the origami or who is responsible for placing them.

