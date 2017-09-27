Mysterious origami notes with 'You Are Not Safe' message popping - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Mysterious origami notes with 'You Are Not Safe' message popping up in Seattle

SEATTLE -

People are finding ominous messages written on folded origami notes in Seattle.

The notes have warnings about safety, but no one seems to know who is behind it. The mystery started showing up just in the last few days in Cal Anderson Park.

When unfolded, at least one of the notes said, "You are Not Safe" with the Seattle skyline at the date September 28, 2017. 

The origami is also showing up in the U-District, South Lake Union, and downtown, and they're generating a lot of chatter on social media, as people speculate about who or what is behind this campaign.

One of the notes unfolds to show a mirror image of the Seattle skyline. But if you look closely, one side is missing the Space Needle. Another image depicts the Fremont troll crying and surrounded by a what could be anything from a river of blood to a river of mud to a river of coffee.

In another image , in front of rainbow colors are depictions of Seattleites: Kurt Cobain, Russell Wilson (with small white devil horns on his head) and the Starbucks mermaid.

"It did dawn on me that it might be some sort of art project to raise consciousness about something, I mean I know I'm not safe already I watch the news every day," one person told local media. "I don't know what the message is that they're saying but September 28 seems to be the day." 

There's a thread on Reddit dedicated to figuring out what they notes mean. 

Police officials say they don't have any information about the origami or who is responsible for placing them. 
 

  The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region

    MISSOULA, Mont. - 91 people die every day in this country because of opioid overdoses. It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. Now drug dealers are making a deadly mixture of these drugs that's being called "gray death." It's so strong you don't have to take it to be at risk. Gray death is a deadly new drug that puts first responders at risk.

  Reward offered for information leading to arrest of man who shot at Stevens Co. deputy

    COLVILLE, Wash. - Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is now offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of 47-year-old Richard L. Hawley. Hawley is accused of shooting at a Stevens County Sheriff's Deputy early Wednesday morning as he fled to avoid being arrested. 

  Detectives: Attempted murder turns into apparent suicide behind north Spokane Co. grocery store

    ELK, Wash. - Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a domestic violence incident between a husband and wife which resulted in an attempted murder and apparent suicide. Deputies were called to a report of a shooting behind Miller's One Stop on the Newport Highway in Elk, Washington. The caller said there was a shooting and a man was shot and possibly dead. 

  EPA buys Pruitt a special booth for secret communications

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Environmental Protection Agency is spending nearly $25,000 to provide Administrator Scott Pruitt something none of his predecessors have had - a custom soundproof booth for making private phone calls. EPA did not respond to questions Wednesday from The Associated Press about the government contract for the privacy booth ordered last month.

    COLVILLE, Wash. - Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is now offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of 47-year-old Richard L. Hawley. Hawley is accused of shooting at a Stevens County Sheriff's Deputy early Wednesday morning as he fled to avoid being arrested. 

  Renton woman moved to tears after spotting Seahawks player Michael Bennett chatting with veterans

    RENTON, Wash. - A woman who witnessed Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett having an impromptu conversation with a group of military veterans outside of Seahawks headquarters this week says the encounter moved her to tears.  Dayna Coats, a military wife, wrote about her encounter with Bennett and the group of vets on Tuesday on Facebook.  

