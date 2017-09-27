Renton woman moved to tears after spotting Seahawks player Michael Bennett chatting with veterans

Renton woman moved to tears after spotting Seahawks player Michael Bennett chatting with veteransPosted: Updated:
The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region
MISSOULA, Mont. - 91 people die every day in this country because of opioid overdoses. It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. Now drug dealers are making a deadly mixture of these drugs that's being called "gray death." It's so strong you don't have to take it to be at risk. Gray death is a deadly new drug that puts first responders at risk.>>
Reward offered for information leading to arrest of man who shot at Stevens Co. deputy
COLVILLE, Wash. - Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is now offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of 47-year-old Richard L. Hawley. Hawley is accused of shooting at a Stevens County Sheriff's Deputy early Wednesday morning as he fled to avoid being arrested.>>
Detectives: Attempted murder turns into apparent suicide behind north Spokane Co. grocery store
ELK, Wash. - Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a domestic violence incident between a husband and wife which resulted in an attempted murder and apparent suicide. Deputies were called to a report of a shooting behind Miller's One Stop on the Newport Highway in Elk, Washington. The caller said there was a shooting and a man was shot and possibly dead.>>
Garth Brooks coming to SPOKANE!
SPOKANE, Wash. - We thought we'd miss them on this side of the state when it was announced they'd play Tacoma, but Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are coming Spokane! The concert will happen on Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Spokane Arena. It will be the last stop on the tour for Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana and tickets go on sale October 6 at 10:00 a.m.>>
Spokane man reunited with best friend stolen after break-in
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man has been reunited with his best friend. Sean Copko’s 9-week-old blue heeler puppy, Dale, went missing after his house was broken into over the weekend. He never thought he’d get Dale back, but he put up missing posters all over town, posted all over social media, and on Monday, KHQ spoke with him about what happened.>>
City determines cause of South Hill water concern
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane says crews investigating water quality on the South Hill Tuesday night have determined the cause of the odor experience by some customers. Crews are flushing the affected area Tuesday night, and ask homeowners who experienced a problem to run the water in their homes int he morning until the smell goes away. Between 50 and 200 homes were impacted by the problem.>>
Police in Indiana shoot at actor portraying bank robber
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Indiana State Police say they're investigating after a police officer in the western Indiana city of Crawfordsville fired a gunshot at a movie actor portraying a bank robber. No one was hurt. State police say Crawfordsville police were responding to a report of a possible robbery at Backstep Brewing Co. on Tuesday evening when they encountered actor Jim Duff.>>
Coroner lacks evidence on ex-N. Korea detainee
CINCINNATI (AP) - An Ohio coroner says her office lacks evidence to make any conclusions on what caused the fatal brain damage that killed a 22-year-old U.S. college student who had been detained more than a year by North Korea.>>
EPA buys Pruitt a special booth for secret communications
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Environmental Protection Agency is spending nearly $25,000 to provide Administrator Scott Pruitt something none of his predecessors have had - a custom soundproof booth for making private phone calls. EPA did not respond to questions Wednesday from The Associated Press about the government contract for the privacy booth ordered last month.>>
Reward offered for information leading to arrest of man who shot at Stevens Co. deputy
COLVILLE, Wash. - Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is now offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of 47-year-old Richard L. Hawley. Hawley is accused of shooting at a Stevens County Sheriff's Deputy early Wednesday morning as he fled to avoid being arrested.>>
Renton woman moved to tears after spotting Seahawks player Michael Bennett chatting with veterans
RENTON, Wash. - A woman who witnessed Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett having an impromptu conversation with a group of military veterans outside of Seahawks headquarters this week says the encounter moved her to tears. Dayna Coats, a military wife, wrote about her encounter with Bennett and the group of vets on Tuesday on Facebook.>>
Mysterious origami notes with 'You Are Not Safe' message popping up in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. - People are finding ominous messages written on folded origami notes in Seattle. The notes have warnings about safety, but no one seems to know who is behind it. The mystery started showing up just in the last few days in Cal Anderson Park. When unfolded, at least one of the notes said, "You are Not Safe" with the Seattle skyline at the date September 28, 2017.>>
CDA Police investigating possible poisoning of dogs; Asking for public assistance
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department wants residents to be aware of dogs possibly being poisoned after residents found pieces of meat on the ground and dogs becoming sick. "Over the past few weeks, residents of the Whistler Loop area of Riverstone as well as the neighborhood near 15th and Sherman have reported finding pieces of meat on the ground and at least two dogs have become sick after consuming the meat.">>
Missouri bar owner uses NFL jerseys as doormat
MISSOURI - NBC News - A Missouri bar owner is taking heat for what at least one passerby saw as a racist doormat out front. He taped the NFL jerseys of Marshawn Lynch and Colin Kaepernick to the ground outside the bar. The owner says he ordered the jerseys to be used as doormats outside his bar after NFL players started kneeling during the National Anthem at football games. One person snapped a picture of the jerseys and>>
NY village changes controversial official seal ... kinda
WHITESBORO, N.Y. - A town in New York is changing its seal because of what some saw as a racist depiction of Native Americans. The old seal depicted the founder of Whitesboro Village overpowering his Native American wrestling partner. Back in January of 2016, Comedy Central slammed the town seal calling it "racist and backwoods.">>
New planned factory to produce new engineered wood
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) - A new factory is planned in eastern Washington to produce an emerging technology in wood construction. Menlo Park, California-based Katerra says it will manufacture cross-laminated timber, or CLT, and other mass timber products at a new plant it is building in Spokane Valley. CLT is made by stacking beams in perpendicular layers and then glued or laminated together the layers like a sandwich. Supporters>>
