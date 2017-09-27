Renton woman moved to tears after spotting Seahawks player Michael Bennett chatting with veterans

A woman who witnessed Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett having an impromptu conversation with a group of military veterans outside of Seahawks headquarters this week says the encounter moved her to tears.

Dayna Coats, a military wife, wrote about her encounter with Bennett and the group of vets on Facebook.

Coats lives next to the facility and said in the post that it's not uncommon for her to see players heading to the facility. But as she left her house on Tuesday, she said she saw a car stopped in the middle of the road and a crowd of people standing alongside the road. Coats said at first she thought it was a car accident, so she snapped a picture, but as she got closer she saw it was a group of military veterans who had assembled in front of the Seahawks' practice facility.

"Mostly all seniors who had probably seen the battlefield firsthand," Coats wrote. "They were proudly wearing their veteran’s hats, jackets and some carried American flags."

The car in the middle of the road belonged to Michael Bennett, who stopped, got out of his car and was having a conversation with the veterans.

"Just as I drove by I witnessed Michael and a veteran shaking hands and smiling," Coats said. "I was so excited, I snapped another picture. Suddenly, That image brought an unexpected wave of extreme emotion over me and I instantly and almost uncontrollably started bawling."

Coats said she pulled over to catch her composure and was soon greeted by a few veterans who came over to see if she was okay.

Then she says Michael Bennett walked up behind them.

"With eyes welled up with tears and speaking from my heart… I simply said, 'Michael, I am so torn and I don’t know what to do. I don’t want to disrespect our country, our flag or my husband who’s in the military but I want to understand. I’m a big Seahawks fan and I don’t know what to do?'"

Coats says Bennett reached in and hugged her, then had a conversation with her for nearly 20 minutes. She says Bennett explained how he too had family members in the military.

"He talked about a lot of things I knew were coming from his heart, too. The word 'unity' was used several times and he admitted he didn’t know where to go from here. I do not know either. Nor do I know what the correct answers are… but I do know, I am thankful for those veterans and thankful Michael stopped to talk with them…and inadvertently me," Coats wrote.

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman says they team has not yet decided what it will do during the anthem on Sunday when the Colts come to town. The team stayed in the locker during the anthem last week in Nashville.