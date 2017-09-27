Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, September 27th

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - An alternative rock band's finale at the Maine State Theater included an encore song, theatrical smoke - and firefighters.

Officials say the theatrical smoke or fog used by The Pixies set off a smoke alarm Tuesday night, forcing concertgoers to exit the building.

Fire Capt. John Brennan tells the Portland Press Herald that the theater's doors were opened, the smoke cleared and the alarm was reset.

The show was sold out and the theater can hold more than 1,600 people, but some of the patrons had already left before the band's final song.

Concertgoer Jeremy DaRos says, "There was never a sense of panic."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A longhorn bull from Oklahoma with a record horn span of more than 8 feet has been sold for $165,000 at the Fort Worth Stockyards in Texas.

The bull named Cowboy Tuff Chex owned by Bob Loomis of Overbrook, Oklahoma, was sold Friday to Richard and Jeanne Filip of Fayetteville, Texas.

Richard Filip told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that the bull will be used for breeding on the couple's ranch, which has more than 100 longhorns. Jeanne Filip said the bull will be "the VIP of the ranch."

The 101 inch (256.5 centimeter) span from tip to tip is about 8.4 feet wide.

At the same auction last year, Lazy J's Bluegrass from Kansas, the world record-holder for a steer with horns at 121 inches (307 centimeters), sold for $49,000.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

RAMSEY, N.J. (AP) - A 71-year-old New Jersey man was arrested twice in one day on charges of driving while intoxicated.

NorthJersey.com reports Richard Haskell was first arrested Saturday morning when police in Ramsey found him sleeping in his parked car near a pond with a bottle of alcohol between his legs. He was given a field sobriety test and failed. He was later released.

That afternoon, police say Haskell drove to the police department to see if his car from the earlier arrest would be released. Officers performed another field sobriety test, and Haskell's blood-alcohol level was still over the legal limit.

He was charged with a second DWI and given a court date.

No attorney information is available. A phone message left for Haskell wasn't immediately returned Wednesday.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

YORK, Maine (AP) - A Maine police officer put his nose in harm's way during a wildlife rescue.

York Police Department officer David McKinnon came upon a skunk with its head stuck inside a cup while on patrol early Sunday.

He decided to help despite the high risk of a malodorous outcome.

He recorded video with his smartphone in one hand and gently tugged on the paper cup with the other hand while speaking reassuringly to the skunk.

Once freed, the skunk lifted its tail in preparation to spray. But it decided instead to scamper away as McKinnon exclaimed, "I never thought in a million years!"

The video had 41,000 views on Facebook as of Wednesday, and McKinnon earned praise for his bravery in the face of a potentially stinky rescue.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CLEVELAND (AP) - One of Trevor Bauer's infamous drones is missing. The Indians won't help him look for it.

The Cleveland pitcher, who also is an enthusiast of flying the unmanned, remote-controlled devices, lost the drone on Monday in a suburban park where he was zipping it around trees and other obstacles with a camera attached.

"I was flying at the park, and about a minute in, I bumped the ground and the GoPro came loose, but I didn't realize it because the drone stayed in the air," he said Tuesday. "I kept flying, and at the end of flight about a minute later, at a completely different part of the park, the drone crashed. It just landed basically."

Bauer was unable to locate the drone. On Tuesday, he posted a message on Twitter asking the person who took it to return it as soon as possible.

It's one of two drones Bauer owns.

"If I don't get it back, I'll have to make a third one," Bauer said with a smile. "And no Cleveland fan wants me to be building a drone right now."

That's certainly the last thing the Indians want.

Before Game 2 of last season's AL Championship Series, Bauer sliced open his right pinky - his throwing hand - while working on a drone. Bauer needed stitches, and the injury put his postseason in doubt.

He started Game 3 in Toronto, but Bauer didn't make it through the first inning before the cut opened and blood dripped from his hand, making it impossible for him to pitch.

Bauer recovered to pitch in the World Series, losing Games 2 and 5 to the Chicago Cubs.

He has become one of the team's most dependable starters this season, going 16-9 with a 4.28 ERA in 30 starts.

Bauer has also learned not to be so serious, and knows there's an amusing side to his latest drone mishap.

"I hope I find it," he said. "If not, it's a pretty funny story."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The Maine Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire that caused damage at a Portland fire station.

Fire officials say the blaze broke out around 6 p.m. Sunday, and that firefighters had to return when a couple of hot spots flared up Monday morning.

Firefighters were responding to a separate call when smoke was reported at the North Deering fire station. The fire was centered around the kitchen area.

Fire officials said there was no serious damage and no one was injured. Fire crews housed in the station were relocated to other nearby stations.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LUGOFF, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina sheriff says a man clocked doing 141 mph (227 kph) on Interstate 20 told a deputy he was on his way to see his girlfriend.

Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews said a deputy assigned to his special traffic unit saw 20-year-old Liam Buckley fly past him late Friday on I-20 just east of the Richland County line.

Matthews says the deputy used radar to determine Buckley was going 141 mph. The sheriff says when officers caught up with Buckley's 2005 Chevrolet Corvette, he told them he was going to visit his girlfriend in Myrtle Beach.

Matthews said in a news release that Buckley was cited and spent a night in jail. It wasn't known if he had a lawyer.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HENRICO, Va. (AP) - A pot-bellied pig that had been on the loose for weeks in a Virginia neighborhood has been nabbed by police.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the pig had become a familiar sight in Henrico's Twin Hickory subdivision as it scurried around the neighborhood.

Police finally caught the pig Tuesday morning after it briefly held up traffic on a busy street.

Lt. Shawn Sears of the Henrico Animal Protection Police said officers had been hearing reports for weeks about sightings of the pig.

On their Facebook page , Henrico police posted video of them chasing the animal. "Just another day at the office," police wrote.

Sears said the pig is likely a pet that escaped.

If the pig's owner doesn't come forward to claim him, police plan to place him with an animal rescue organization.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Huffington Post) A British man is breathing easier after doctors determined that a suspected lung tumor was actually a Playmobil traffic cone.

Doctors at a respiratory clinic in Preston, England, made the discovery after the patient, a 47-year-old handyman, was referred to them because of a nagging cough that had lasted more than a year, according to the BBC.

Doctors did a scan on the patient's lung and noticed something on it. Because the man was a longtime smoker, they assumed it was a tumor.

The truth made the doctors gasp themselves: During a bronchoscopy, they discovered the tumor was actually a tiny toy traffic cone the patient had received as part of a gift when he turned 7, according to The Guardian.

Doctors removed the tiny plastic cone with forceps.

Afterward, the patient confessed he had swallowed Playmobil pieces during his childhood, according to a report in BMJ Case Reports, but didn't know he had inhaled one.

The doctors who wrote the report said while kids commonly inhale small objects by accident, this case was unusual because the onset of symptoms occurred nearly 40 years later.

To their knowledge, they said it was the first reported case of a tracheobronchial foreign body that was overlooked for 40 years.

They hypothesize the patient's airway somehow adapted to the presence of the plastic toy or was absorbed into the lining of the lung.

The best part is that four months after the procedure, the patient is reportedly not coughing and other symptoms have improved, according to The Guardian.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Fox) Juana Escudero knows she's alive. She just can't prove it.

Escudero, a 53-year-old woman from Alcala de Guadaira, a town outside of Seville in southern Spain, has been unable to renew her driver's license or go to the doctor since 2010 because various government officers believe she's dead -- the result of a seven-year-old clerical error.

On May 13, 2010, a woman in Malaga was declared dead and her information - including full name and date of birth - match Lezcano's exactly. This caused their Social Security information to clash and Lezcano was subsequently declared deceased.

"I have suffered for more than six years," she told EFE, according to El Diario de Sevilla.

Escudero said she first learned of the error when she visited the emergency room and her primary care physician checked her out.

"He looked at her, not knowing how to break it to her, and told her that according to Social Security records she was deceased," her daughter, Marta, told the newspaper, adding "the family has not found the funny side of this story for a long time now."

The doctor still treated Escudero "because she knew me and knew my situation was urgent," but that the error needed to be fixed sooner rather than later.

At first, Escudero thought it was just a computer error that could be fixed quickly at the Social Security offices. That wasn't the case.

"They explained to me that someone probably made a typo or maybe it was a computer error. But we went to the treasury, to the courts…and everywhere I appeared as deceased," she told the newspaper.

When her husband passed away in 2011, she needed a certification of life to receive widow benefits, but instead was told she could be charged with identify fraud.

"On top of killing me, they find me, without hearing my story," Escudero said, joking that she is dead to everyone but the banks, to whom she pays loans and mortgage on a regular basis. "On the government's computers I am dead, but for the banks I am alive and kicking."

In April 2016, she found out that a woman with her name and data had been buried six years prior in Malaga - about 127 miles away.

She said her daughter called the cemetery and confirmed the burial date and that the remains has been transferred to an ossuary because maintenance fees had not been paid. She also confirmed her mother's social security and date of birth.

"'Look,' my daughter told them, 'that person is my mother and she is here right next to me,'" Escudero said. "Imagine the woman's face at the cemetery."

Earlier this month she filed a petition with Malaga courts to have the grave opened and has offered to do a DNA test - anything - to prove that the woman buried is not her.

Escudero says no one has explained to her how the woman has died, but believes that she has been confused with a sister with whom she has no contact and whose whereabouts are unknown. She said she has no connection to Malaga.

