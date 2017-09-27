51 new assault charges added against accused Freeman shooter

Prosecutors added more than 50 new charges of aggravated assault against the 15-year-old boy accused of shooting four students and killing one of them at Freeman High School two weeks ago.

Caleb Sharpe already faces a first-degree murder charge.

State law mandates that Sharpe have a hearing within 14 days of being charged to determine if he will stand trial as an adult, however it was decided on Wednesday that hearing will actually take place on April 2, 2018 after both Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell and Sharpe's defense attorney Bevan Maxey agreed to waive the rule.

Both attorneys confirmed that more than 50 new aggravated assault charges have been added against Sharpe related to students who were nearby during the shooting.

Sharpe will turn 16-years-old on October 10 and his attorney believes he should be tried as a juvenile.