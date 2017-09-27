Accused Freeman shooter told detectives he left shooting decisio - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Accused Freeman shooter told detectives he left shooting decision up to a coin flip

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

In documents released on Wednesday, accused Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe told detectives he decided to commit the crime based on a coin flip. 

Sharpe told detectives he decided to bring guns to school and shoot students the day before when he flipped a coin. 

RELATED: 51 new assault charges added against accused Freeman shooter

"Heads meant he would do it (shoot students at the school) and tails meant he would not do it and never think about it again, but the coin landed on heads," according to court documents released on Wednesday. While searching Caleb's room after the shooting, detectives found two coins, a quarter that was tail side up and a penny that was head side up. 

Detectives also found a notebook in his room with several handwritten notes and drawings, including "what was clearly the upstairs hallway of Freeman High School."

NEW COURT DOCUMENTS: Chilling discoveries in aftermath of Freeman School Shooting

"They will be my slaves in the afterlife", "Killing is fun and I enjoy it", "I'm smarter than the cops", and "Did you figure out my name yet?" were also written inside the notebook. 

A second notebook contained several hand-written notes including the full rifleman's creed, several quotes from Full Metal Jacket, and "I am a Marine I am not Caleb Sharpe!" 

A longer note in the second notebook read: "Caleb Sharpe is a stupid fat f*** that can never get anything right! I am nameless I am the true spirit of the f***** known as Caleb Sharpe that stupid bitch is to (sic) soft to do what I am going to he is an ugly piece of s*** that shouldn't be alive. I am the one who deserves to live, but I still need Caleb until I kill all of those f******* kids. Then Caleb will finaly (sic) die while I live on even if it is in prison I will live on. Semper Fi. Common sense!"

Another note listed previous school shooters. 

RELATED: How you can help following the tragic shooting at Freeman High School

In previous documents, Sharpe told detectives he shot up the school to teach a lesson to people on what happens when you bully others. 

Sharpe also told detectives he began watching documentaries on school shootings about Columbine and Sandy Hook a year prior to the shooting at Freeman. 

Sharpe told detectives his anger had been building up at people for months, even years and he had been thinking about "doing this for two years." 

Sharpe told detectives after he shot Sam Strahan, he "didn't really care if he was dead or anything" and began firing down the hall into a crowd of what he estimated was about fifteen students huddled by lockers. 

After Sharpe's handgun malfunctioned, he tossed it aside and was then confronted by school janitor Joe Bowen who yelled at him to "get down on the damn ground" to which Sharpe replied, "Okay." 

Sharpe also told detectives he planned on going to jail and denied having any suicidal thoughts. 

"Sharpe said the plan went exactly a intended," according to documents. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region

    The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-09-27 00:39:22 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. - 91 people die every day in this country because of opioid overdoses. It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. Now drug dealers are making a deadly mixture of these drugs that's being called "gray death." It's so strong you don't have to take it to be at risk. Gray death is a deadly new drug that puts first responders at risk.

    >>

    MISSOULA, Mont. - 91 people die every day in this country because of opioid overdoses. It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. Now drug dealers are making a deadly mixture of these drugs that's being called "gray death." It's so strong you don't have to take it to be at risk. Gray death is a deadly new drug that puts first responders at risk.

    >>

  • Detectives: Attempted murder turns into apparent suicide behind north Spokane Co. grocery store

    Detectives: Attempted murder turns into apparent suicide behind north Spokane Co. grocery store

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 8:12 PM EDT2017-09-28 00:12:03 GMT

    ELK, Wash. - Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a domestic violence incident between a husband and wife which resulted in an attempted murder and apparent suicide. Deputies were called to a report of a shooting behind Miller's One Stop on the Newport Highway in Elk, Washington. The caller said there was a shooting and a man was shot and possibly dead. 

    >>

    ELK, Wash. - Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a domestic violence incident between a husband and wife which resulted in an attempted murder and apparent suicide. Deputies were called to a report of a shooting behind Miller's One Stop on the Newport Highway in Elk, Washington. The caller said there was a shooting and a man was shot and possibly dead. 

    >>

  • Reward offered for information leading to arrest of man who shot at Stevens Co. deputy

    Reward offered for information leading to arrest of man who shot at Stevens Co. deputy

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 4:52 PM EDT2017-09-27 20:52:21 GMT

    COLVILLE, Wash. - Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is now offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of 47-year-old Richard L. Hawley. Hawley is accused of shooting at a Stevens County Sheriff's Deputy early Wednesday morning as he fled to avoid being arrested. 

    >>

    COLVILLE, Wash. - Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is now offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of 47-year-old Richard L. Hawley. Hawley is accused of shooting at a Stevens County Sheriff's Deputy early Wednesday morning as he fled to avoid being arrested. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Accused Freeman shooter told detectives he left shooting decision up to a coin flip

    Accused Freeman shooter told detectives he left shooting decision up to a coin flip

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 8:28 PM EDT2017-09-28 00:28:24 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In documents released on Wednesday, accused Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe told detectives he decided to commit the crime based on a coin flip.  Sharpe told detectives he decided to bring guns to school and shoot students the day before when he flipped a coin. "Heads meant he would do it (shoot students at the school) and tails meant he would not do it and never think about it

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In documents released on Wednesday, accused Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe told detectives he decided to commit the crime based on a coin flip.  Sharpe told detectives he decided to bring guns to school and shoot students the day before when he flipped a coin. "Heads meant he would do it (shoot students at the school) and tails meant he would not do it and never think about it

    >>

  • Missouri bar owner uses NFL jerseys as doormat

    Missouri bar owner uses NFL jerseys as doormat

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 8:25 PM EDT2017-09-28 00:25:56 GMT
    Courtesy NBC NewsCourtesy NBC News

    MISSOURI - NBC News - A Missouri bar owner is taking heat for what at least one passerby saw as a racist doormat out front.  He taped the NFL jerseys of Marshawn Lynch and Colin Kaepernick to the ground outside the bar.  The owner says he ordered the jerseys to be used as doormats outside his bar after NFL players started kneeling during the National Anthem at football games.  One person snapped a picture of the jerseys and 

    >>

    MISSOURI - NBC News - A Missouri bar owner is taking heat for what at least one passerby saw as a racist doormat out front.  He taped the NFL jerseys of Marshawn Lynch and Colin Kaepernick to the ground outside the bar.  The owner says he ordered the jerseys to be used as doormats outside his bar after NFL players started kneeling during the National Anthem at football games.  One person snapped a picture of the jerseys and 

    >>

  • Detectives: Attempted murder turns into apparent suicide behind north Spokane Co. grocery store

    Detectives: Attempted murder turns into apparent suicide behind north Spokane Co. grocery store

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 8:12 PM EDT2017-09-28 00:12:03 GMT

    ELK, Wash. - Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a domestic violence incident between a husband and wife which resulted in an attempted murder and apparent suicide. Deputies were called to a report of a shooting behind Miller's One Stop on the Newport Highway in Elk, Washington. The caller said there was a shooting and a man was shot and possibly dead. 

    >>

    ELK, Wash. - Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a domestic violence incident between a husband and wife which resulted in an attempted murder and apparent suicide. Deputies were called to a report of a shooting behind Miller's One Stop on the Newport Highway in Elk, Washington. The caller said there was a shooting and a man was shot and possibly dead. 

    >>
    •   