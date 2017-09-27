Third suspect identified in brutal bat attack on EWU athlete

Police in Cheney say they have identified a third young man involved in a bat attack outside an apartment complex where a rising track star at Eastern Washington University was brutally beaten.

After 20-year-old Drew Schreiber was attacked, police arrested John Mellgren and Damian Dunigan. Both have since been convicted.

Investigators say Schreiber had broken a window in Mellgren's car, so the three men went after him.

This week, new court documents show they've identified Schreiber's third attacker, as Joshua Sonnabend.

At the time of the incident, police say Sonnabend was living in Spokane with his girlfriend.

He was a member of the National Guard, and was stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base.

But detectives say an investigation found Sonnabend was released from the National Guard back and January, and moved to Vancouver, Washington, where they believe he's currently working -- although he hasn't set up any utility services at his home.

Court documents show police are currently seeking a search warrant for evidence.