Reardan-Edwall School District locked down after student makes online threat

Reardan-Edwall School District was briefly placed on lock down last week after a student posted a photo of himself holding a gun online and someone reported it to the district's anonymous tip line.

The lock down happened on September 21. That's just eight days after a shooting at Freeman High School that killed one student and injured three others, and two days after several Post Falls schools were placed on lock down following a report of a possible fight in a parking lot.

According to a Facebook post by Superintendent Marcus Morgan, the student who made the post was confronted, but ran from the building. Police arrived a short time later. The sheriff's office put the school in lock down while they conducted a sweep of the building. Morgan says there were no weapons found on campus.

"Please excuse us if you believe we over-reacted; however in light of recent events, we are always going to err on the side of student safety," Morgan wrote in the post.