Yosemite rock fall kills 1, injures another

The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region
MISSOULA, Mont. - 91 people die every day in this country because of opioid overdoses. It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. Now drug dealers are making a deadly mixture of these drugs that's being called "gray death." It's so strong you don't have to take it to be at risk. Gray death is a deadly new drug that puts first responders at risk.>>
Detectives: Attempted murder turns into apparent suicide behind north Spokane Co. grocery store
ELK, Wash. - Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a domestic violence incident between a husband and wife which resulted in an attempted murder and apparent suicide. Deputies were called to a report of a shooting behind Miller's One Stop on the Newport Highway in Elk, Washington. The caller said there was a shooting and a man was shot and possibly dead.>>
Accused Freeman shooter told detectives he left shooting decision up to a coin flip
SPOKANE, Wash. - In documents released on Wednesday, accused Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe told detectives he decided to commit the crime based on a coin flip. Sharpe told detectives he decided to bring guns to school and shoot students the day before when he flipped a coin. "Heads meant he would do it (shoot students at the school) and tails meant he would not do it and never think about it>>
UPDATE: Man who shot a Stevens County deputies has been arrested
COLVILLE, Wash. - UPDATE: 7:38 p.m.: Stevens County Emergency Management confirms that 47-year-old Richard L. Hawley has been arrested and is in custody Wednesday night.>>
Garth Brooks coming to SPOKANE!
SPOKANE, Wash. - We thought we'd miss them on this side of the state when it was announced they'd play Tacoma, but Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are coming Spokane! The concert will happen on Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Spokane Arena. It will be the last stop on the tour for Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana and tickets go on sale October 6 at 10:00 a.m.>>
Spokane man reunited with best friend stolen after break-in
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man has been reunited with his best friend. Sean Copko’s 9-week-old blue heeler puppy, Dale, went missing after his house was broken into over the weekend. He never thought he’d get Dale back, but he put up missing posters all over town, posted all over social media, and on Monday, KHQ spoke with him about what happened.>>
Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Playboy magazine founder and sexual revolution symbol Hugh Hefner has died. He was 91. The magazine released a statement saying Hefner died at his home of natural causes Wednesday night surrounded by family. Founding the magazine in 1953, Hefner built a brand that defined the sexual culture of the second half of the 20th century.>>
UPDATE: Man who shot a Stevens County deputies has been arrested
COLVILLE, Wash. - UPDATE: 7:38 p.m.: Stevens County Emergency Management confirms that 47-year-old Richard L. Hawley has been arrested and is in custody Wednesday night.>>
Spokane driver drags officer, involved in hit-and-run during chase
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating after an 18-year-old driver took off from a traffic stop, dragging an officer for a short distance before striking a citizen's vehicle, and crashing into a yard in North Spokane. John O'Brien with the Spokane Police said it all started around 1 p.m. when an officer attempted to stop a car near Lacey and Hoffman.>>
New Crime Check tier system concerns some
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane businessman has concerns after calling Crime Check to report a crime that he witnessed under a railroad overpass. But his concerns aren't with the crime, but with Crime Check itself.>>
CDA Police investigating possible poisoning of dogs; Asking for public assistance
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department wants residents to be aware of dogs possibly being poisoned after residents found pieces of meat on the ground and dogs becoming sick.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department wants residents to be aware of dogs possibly being poisoned after residents found pieces of meat on the ground and dogs becoming sick. "Over the past few weeks, residents of the Whistler Loop area of Riverstone as well as the neighborhood near 15th and Sherman have reported finding pieces of meat on the ground and at least two dogs have become sick after consuming the meat.">>
Accused Freeman shooter told detectives he left shooting decision up to a coin flip
SPOKANE, Wash. - In documents released on Wednesday, accused Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe told detectives he decided to commit the crime based on a coin flip. Sharpe told detectives he decided to bring guns to school and shoot students the day before when he flipped a coin. "Heads meant he would do it (shoot students at the school) and tails meant he would not do it and never think about it>>
Woman admits duct-taping her 11-year-old son to a chair
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio woman accused of duct-taping her 11-year-old son to a chair in June before taking another child swimming has pleaded guilty to a charge of child endangering. Thirty-two-year-old Susan Malysa pleaded guilty to the felony charge on Wednesday in Youngstown.>>
Yosemite rock fall kills 1, injures another
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on a fatal rock fall at Yosemite National Park (all times local): 5 p.m. Officials at Yosemite National Park say one person was killed and another injured in a rock fall on the granite face of El Capitan. Ranger Scott Gediman said rocks came crashing down Wednesday at the height of climbing season with at least 30 climbers on the wall. El Capitan is one of the world's largest granite>>
Longboarding Pullman officer is the coolest
PULLMAN, Wash. - A Pullman Police officer is getting attention Wednesday thanks to a Facebook post by a thankful citizen. Catherine Morse posted a selfie with Officer Greg Umbright. In the photo, Officer Umbright is holding a long board. Morse wrote in the caption for the photo, "Shout out to pullman pd! My longboard was stolen and officer Umbright lent me his personal board! #Pullman" How cool is that?>>
Missouri bar owner uses NFL jerseys as doormat
MISSOURI - NBC News - A Missouri bar owner is taking heat for what at least one passerby saw as a racist doormat out front. He taped the NFL jerseys of Marshawn Lynch and Colin Kaepernick to the ground outside the bar. The owner says he ordered the jerseys to be used as doormats outside his bar after NFL players started kneeling during the National Anthem at football games. One person snapped a picture of the jerseys and>>
