Yosemite rock fall kills 1, injures another

Yosemite rock fall kills 1, injures another

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy Yosemite National Park Facebook Courtesy Yosemite National Park Facebook
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. -

(AP) - The Latest on a fatal rock fall at Yosemite National Park (all times local):

5 p.m.

Officials at Yosemite National Park say one person was killed and another injured in a rock fall on the granite face of El Capitan.

Ranger Scott Gediman said rocks came crashing down Wednesday at the height of climbing season with at least 30 climbers on the wall.

El Capitan is one of the world's largest granite monoliths towering vertically 4,000 feet (1,219 meters) from the Yosemite Valley floor.

Gediman says the injured person was being taken to a hospital near the park. No identities were released.

___

4:30 p.m.

Officials at Yosemite National Park in California say a chunk of rock broke off El Capitan along one of the world's most famously scaled routes at the height of climbing season.

Ranger Scott Gediman said Wednesday that witnesses made multiple calls reporting the rock fall around 2 p.m. PDT. He estimates 30 or more climbers were on the wall at the time, but he could not confirm injuries or the size of the rock fall.

El Capitan is one of the world's largest granite monoliths towering vertically 4,000 feet (1,219 meters) from the Yosemite Valley floor. Mountaineers worldwide travel to the park to scale the sheer face.

Gediman says the park's helicopter is helping assess the damage.

The rock fall happened along the Waterfall route on El Capitan's eastern buttress.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

9/27/2017 5:20:13 PM (GMT -7:00)

  The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region

    MISSOULA, Mont. - 91 people die every day in this country because of opioid overdoses. It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. Now drug dealers are making a deadly mixture of these drugs that's being called "gray death." It's so strong you don't have to take it to be at risk. Gray death is a deadly new drug that puts first responders at risk.

  Detectives: Attempted murder turns into apparent suicide behind north Spokane Co. grocery store

    ELK, Wash. - Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a domestic violence incident between a husband and wife which resulted in an attempted murder and apparent suicide. Deputies were called to a report of a shooting behind Miller's One Stop on the Newport Highway in Elk, Washington. The caller said there was a shooting and a man was shot and possibly dead. 

  Accused Freeman shooter told detectives he left shooting decision up to a coin flip

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In documents released on Wednesday, accused Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe told detectives he decided to commit the crime based on a coin flip.  Sharpe told detectives he decided to bring guns to school and shoot students the day before when he flipped a coin. "Heads meant he would do it (shoot students at the school) and tails meant he would not do it and never think about it

  Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - Playboy magazine founder and sexual revolution symbol Hugh Hefner has died. He was 91. The magazine released a statement saying Hefner died at his home of natural causes Wednesday night surrounded by family. Founding the magazine in 1953, Hefner built a brand that defined the sexual culture of the second half of the 20th century.

  UPDATE: Man who shot a Stevens County deputies has been arrested

    COLVILLE, Wash. - UPDATE: 7:38 p.m.: Stevens County Emergency Management confirms that 47-year-old Richard L. Hawley has been arrested and is in custody Wednesday night. 

  Spokane driver drags officer, involved in hit-and-run during chase

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating after an 18-year-old driver took off from a traffic stop, dragging an officer for a short distance before striking a citizen's vehicle, and crashing into a yard in North Spokane. John O'Brien with the Spokane Police said it all started around 1 p.m. when an officer attempted to stop a car near Lacey and Hoffman.

