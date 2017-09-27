Woman admits duct-taping her 11-year-old son to a chair

An Ohio woman accused of duct-taping her 11-year-old son to a chair in June before taking another child swimming has pleaded guilty to a charge of child endangering.

Thirty-two-year-old Susan Malysa pleaded guilty to the felony charge on Wednesday in Youngstown.

Boardman Township police say they arrested the mother after a relative went to her home and found the boy in the basement, bound to the chair with his mouth taped shut. Police say the boy was cold and shaking.

A police report notes a 2016 report alleged the boy told a school counselor a woman had hit him with a hammer to discipline him.

The mother's sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 2. Her attorney's office hasn't returned a phone message seeking comment.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)