Police: Drunken man asked 11-year-old son to drive home

TRENTON, N.J. -

Police say a New Jersey man asked his 11-year-old son to get behind the wheel when he became too drunk to drive.

Authorities say 33-year-old Jorge Garcia picked his son up on Friday from the child's grandmother's house in Hamilton. Police tell NJ.com the Trenton man was too intoxicated to drive home and got disoriented.

Police say Garcia asked his son if he wanted to drive home, but the boy became frightened and called his grandmother. Authorities say the grandmother picked the child up and called the police.

Officials say responding officers found Garcia passed out next to his vehicle.

Garcia has been charged with driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child. It wasn't immediately known if he had an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Information from:  NJ Advance Media.

