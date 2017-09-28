Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers closes Walla Walla office after sole permanent staff member leaves

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers' Walla Walla office has closed following the departure of its sole permanent staff member.



The Union-Bulletin reports (http://bit.ly/2yJ776v ) former Deputy District Director Cathy Schaeffer, who left her position at the congresswoman's office Tuesday to become a family adviser at Baker Boyer Bank, was the only person permanently stationed in Walla Walla.



Jared Powell, McMorris Rodgers' press secretary, says the office will be closed down until they find someone to replace Schaeffer.



Powell says in the interim, Walla Walla residents can contact staffers in McMorris Rodgers' office in Spokane.



He says the congresswoman's staff will also hold mobile office hours around Southern Washington in October and November.



Information from: Walla Walla Union-Bulletin, http://www.union-bulletin.com

