Driver cited with vehicular assault after car crashes into home at Crestline and Rowan

Driver cited with vehicular assault after car crashes into home at Crestline and RowanPosted: Updated:
Also on KHQ.comMore>>
The Wake Up Show
The Wake Up Show
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region
The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region
MISSOULA, Mont. - 91 people die every day in this country because of opioid overdoses. It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. Now drug dealers are making a deadly mixture of these drugs that's being called "gray death." It's so strong you don't have to take it to be at risk. Gray death is a deadly new drug that puts first responders at risk.>>
MISSOULA, Mont. - 91 people die every day in this country because of opioid overdoses. It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. Now drug dealers are making a deadly mixture of these drugs that's being called "gray death." It's so strong you don't have to take it to be at risk. Gray death is a deadly new drug that puts first responders at risk.>>
Accused Freeman shooter told detectives he left shooting decision up to a coin flip
Accused Freeman shooter told detectives he left shooting decision up to a coin flip
SPOKANE, Wash. - In documents released on Wednesday, accused Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe told detectives he decided to commit the crime based on a coin flip. Sharpe told detectives he decided to bring guns to school and shoot students the day before when he flipped a coin. "Heads meant he would do it (shoot students at the school) and tails meant he would not do it and never think about it>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - In documents released on Wednesday, accused Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe told detectives he decided to commit the crime based on a coin flip. Sharpe told detectives he decided to bring guns to school and shoot students the day before when he flipped a coin. "Heads meant he would do it (shoot students at the school) and tails meant he would not do it and never think about it>>
UPDATE: Man who shot a Stevens County deputies has been arrested
UPDATE: Man who shot a Stevens County deputies has been arrested
COLVILLE, Wash. - UPDATE: 7:38 p.m.: Stevens County Emergency Management confirms that 47-year-old Richard L. Hawley has been arrested and is in custody Wednesday night.>>
COLVILLE, Wash. - UPDATE: 7:38 p.m.: Stevens County Emergency Management confirms that 47-year-old Richard L. Hawley has been arrested and is in custody Wednesday night.>>
New Crime Check tier system concerns some
New Crime Check tier system concerns some
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane businessman has concerns after calling Crime Check to report a crime that he witnessed under a railroad overpass. But his concerns aren't with the crime, but with Crime Check itself.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane businessman has concerns after calling Crime Check to report a crime that he witnessed under a railroad overpass. But his concerns aren't with the crime, but with Crime Check itself.>>
Toddler shoots 2 other children at Michigan day care
Toddler shoots 2 other children at Michigan day care
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - Police say a toddler accidentally shot and injured two other children at a home day care facility in suburban Detroit. Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad says a preliminary investigation has revealed the toddler "accessed a handgun and the weapon discharged" about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday.>>
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - Police say a toddler accidentally shot and injured two other children at a home day care facility in suburban Detroit. Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad says a preliminary investigation has revealed the toddler "accessed a handgun and the weapon discharged" about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday.>>
Mysterious origami notes with 'You Are Not Safe' message popping up in Seattle
Mysterious origami notes with 'You Are Not Safe' message popping up in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. - People are finding ominous messages written on folded origami notes in Seattle. The notes have warnings about safety, but no one seems to know who is behind it. The mystery started showing up just in the last few days in Cal Anderson Park. When unfolded, at least one of the notes said, "You are Not Safe" with the Seattle skyline at the date September 28, 2017.>>
SEATTLE, Wash. - People are finding ominous messages written on folded origami notes in Seattle. The notes have warnings about safety, but no one seems to know who is behind it. The mystery started showing up just in the last few days in Cal Anderson Park. When unfolded, at least one of the notes said, "You are Not Safe" with the Seattle skyline at the date September 28, 2017.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Firefighters battle three structure fires in Laclede
Firefighters battle three structure fires in Laclede
LACLEDE, Idaho - Firefighters in Bonner County battled three structure fires simultaneously Thursday morning. Fire departments from throughout the county responded to three fully-involved homes on Riley Creek Park Drive in Laclede.>>
LACLEDE, Idaho - Firefighters in Bonner County battled three structure fires simultaneously Thursday morning. Fire departments from throughout the county responded to three fully-involved homes on Riley Creek Park Drive in Laclede. "Crews from Selkirk Fire Stations 1,2, and 3 and West Pend Oreille Fire did a tremendous job knocking down these fires in a very complex and dangerous environment.">>
Driver cited with vehicular assault after car crashes into home at Crestline and Rowan
Driver cited with vehicular assault after car crashes into home at Crestline and Rowan
SPOKANE, Wash. - A driver has been cited for vehicular assault and at least one other person is in the hospital after a car crash that sent one car crashing into a home. The crash happened Thursday morning just before 1am at the intersection of Crestline and Rowan. Two cars were traveling in opposite directions down Crestline when one crashed into the other, sending that car into the front yard of Marlene Weller.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A driver has been cited for vehicular assault and at least one other person is in the hospital after a car crash that sent one car crashing into a home. The crash happened Thursday morning just before 1am at the intersection of Crestline and Rowan. Two cars were traveling in opposite directions down Crestline when one crashed into the other, sending that car into the front yard of Marlene Weller.>>
Detectives: Clown who killed woman later married her widower
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Sheriff's detectives say advances in DNA technology led to the arrest in connection with the 1990 fatal shooting of a Florida woman by an assailant dressed as a clown. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said that without the advances, detectives would not have been able to conclusively tie 54-year-old Sheila Keen Warren to the slaying of Marlene Warren.>>
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Sheriff's detectives say advances in DNA technology led to the arrest in connection with the 1990 fatal shooting of a Florida woman by an assailant dressed as a clown. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said that without the advances, detectives would not have been able to conclusively tie 54-year-old Sheila Keen Warren to the slaying of Marlene Warren.>>
Trump waives cargo restrictions to speed help to Puerto Rico
Trump waives cargo restrictions to speed help to Puerto Rico
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration will waive federal restrictions on foreign ships' transportation of cargo to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Twitter Thursday that President Donald Trump has "authorized the Jones Act be waived for Puerto Rico." She says Trump is responding to a request from the governor, and it "will go into effect immediately.">>
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration will waive federal restrictions on foreign ships' transportation of cargo to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Twitter Thursday that President Donald Trump has "authorized the Jones Act be waived for Puerto Rico." She says Trump is responding to a request from the governor, and it "will go into effect immediately.">>
Toddler shoots 2 other children at Michigan day care
Toddler shoots 2 other children at Michigan day care
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - Police say a toddler accidentally shot and injured two other children at a home day care facility in suburban Detroit. Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad says a preliminary investigation has revealed the toddler "accessed a handgun and the weapon discharged" about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday.>>
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - Police say a toddler accidentally shot and injured two other children at a home day care facility in suburban Detroit. Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad says a preliminary investigation has revealed the toddler "accessed a handgun and the weapon discharged" about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday.>>
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers closes Walla Walla office after sole permanent staff member leaves
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers closes Walla Walla office after sole permanent staff member leaves
WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers' Walla Walla office has closed following the departure of its sole permanent staff member. The Union-Bulletin reports (http://bit.ly/2yJ776v ) former Deputy District Director Cathy Schaeffer, who left her position at the congresswoman's office Tuesday to become a family adviser at Baker Boyer Bank, was the only person permanently stationed in Walla Walla. Jared Powell, McMorris Rodgers' ...>>
WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers' Walla Walla office has closed following the departure of its sole permanent staff member. The Union-Bulletin reports (http://bit.ly/2yJ776v ) former Deputy District Director Cathy Schaeffer, who left her position at the congresswoman's office Tuesday to become a family adviser at Baker Boyer Bank, was the only person permanently stationed in Walla Walla. Jared Powell, McMorris Rodgers' ...>>
Spokane driver drags officer, involved in hit-and-run during chase
Spokane driver drags officer, involved in hit-and-run during chase
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating after an 18-year-old driver took off from a traffic stop, dragging an officer for a short distance before striking a citizen's vehicle, and crashing into a yard in North Spokane. John O'Brien with the Spokane Police said it all started around 1 p.m. when an officer attempted to stop a car near Lacey and Hoffman.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating after an 18-year-old driver took off from a traffic stop, dragging an officer for a short distance before striking a citizen's vehicle, and crashing into a yard in North Spokane. John O'Brien with the Spokane Police said it all started around 1 p.m. when an officer attempted to stop a car near Lacey and Hoffman.>>
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, September 27th
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, September 27th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, September 27th.>>
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, September 27th.>>
Police: Drunken man asked 11-year-old son to drive home
Police: Drunken man asked 11-year-old son to drive home
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Police say a New Jersey man asked his 11-year-old son to get behind the wheel when he became too drunk to drive. Authorities say 33-year-old Jorge Garcia picked his son up on Friday from the child's grandmother's house in Hamilton. Police tell NJ.com the Trenton man was too intoxicated to drive home and got disoriented.>>
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Police say a New Jersey man asked his 11-year-old son to get behind the wheel when he became too drunk to drive. Authorities say 33-year-old Jorge Garcia picked his son up on Friday from the child's grandmother's house in Hamilton. Police tell NJ.com the Trenton man was too intoxicated to drive home and got disoriented.>>
Now even money is running out in storm-hit Puerto Rico
Now even money is running out in storm-hit Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - First, Hurricane Maria knocked out power and water to Puerto Rico. Then diesel fuel, gas and water became scarce. Now, it's money. The aftermath of the powerful storm has resulted in a near-total shutdown of the U.S. territory's economy that could last for weeks and has many people running seriously low on cash and worrying that it will become even harder to survive on this storm-ravaged island.>>
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - First, Hurricane Maria knocked out power and water to Puerto Rico. Then diesel fuel, gas and water became scarce. Now, it's money. The aftermath of the powerful storm has resulted in a near-total shutdown of the U.S. territory's economy that could last for weeks and has many people running seriously low on cash and worrying that it will become even harder to survive on this storm-ravaged island.>>