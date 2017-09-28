Driver cited with vehicular assault after car crashes into home - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Driver cited with vehicular assault after car crashes into home at Crestline and Rowan

Posted: Updated:

SPOKANE, Wash. - A driver has been cited for vehicular assault and at least one other person is in the hospital after a car crash that sent one car crashing into a home. The crash happened Thursday morning just before 1am at the intersection of Crestline and Rowan.

Two cars were traveling in opposite directions down Crestline when one crashed into the other, sending that car into the front yard of Marlene Weller. Weller has lived in the home for 40 years and has seen a number of crashes at the intersection, but never one that came so close to going through her home.

The structure of the house was not damaged but her rose garden she has been working on for nearly 40 years was destroyed. The car missed her bedroom by less than three feet.

Weller says neighbors nearby want to see something changed about the dangerous intersection. 

