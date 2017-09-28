Firefighters battle three structure fires in Laclede - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Firefighters battle three structure fires in Laclede

LACLEDE, Idaho -

Firefighters in Bonner County battled three structure fires simultaneously Thursday morning. 

Fire departments from throughout the county responded to three fully-involved homes on Riley Creek Park Drive in Laclede. 

"Crews from Selkirk Fire Stations 1,2, and 3 and West Pend Oreille Fire did a tremendous job knocking down these fires in a very complex and dangerous environment," Bonner County EMS wrote on their Facebook page. 

Crews believe it was an electrical fire that started in the garage of a home. They aren't considering it suspicious, but the state fire marshal will take a look at the damage.

No one was injured. 

