Was Hefner oppressor or liberator? Women debate his legacy

In the wake of Hugh Hefner's death, many are debating just what he did - and didn't do - for women. Was he an oppressor, a liberator, a feminist, an exploiter, or something else?

On one side are those who see Hefner's dressing women in bunny costumes with cottontails on their rears, or displaying them nude in his magazine with a staple in their navels, as simple subjugation of females, no matter how slick and smooth the packaging.

On the other are those who feel the Playboy founder was actually at the forefront of the sexual revolution, not only bringing sexuality into the mainstream but advancing the cause of feminism with his stand on social issues, especially abortion rights.

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)