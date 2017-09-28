E. Idaho farm worker killed while unloading potato truck

(AP) - A 33-year-old eastern Idaho man has died in a farming accident.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office in a news release Thursday says that Kevin Fox of Idaho Falls died Wednesday when his clothing got caught in a conveyor belt system while unloading a potato truck.

Authorities say other workers and an ambulance crew attempted life-saving measures, but Fox died due to his injuries.

Officials say they are investigating.

9/28/2017 1:36:42 PM (GMT -7:00)