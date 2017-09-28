E. Idaho farm worker killed while unloading potato truck - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

E. Idaho farm worker killed while unloading potato truck

Posted: Updated:
E. Idaho farm worker killed while unloading potato truck E. Idaho farm worker killed while unloading potato truck
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho -

(AP) - A 33-year-old eastern Idaho man has died in a farming accident.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office in a news release Thursday says that Kevin Fox of Idaho Falls died Wednesday when his clothing got caught in a conveyor belt system while unloading a potato truck.

Authorities say other workers and an ambulance crew attempted life-saving measures, but Fox died due to his injuries.

Officials say they are investigating.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

9/28/2017 1:36:42 PM (GMT -7:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region

    The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-09-27 00:39:22 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. - 91 people die every day in this country because of opioid overdoses. It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. Now drug dealers are making a deadly mixture of these drugs that's being called "gray death." It's so strong you don't have to take it to be at risk. Gray death is a deadly new drug that puts first responders at risk.

    >>

    MISSOULA, Mont. - 91 people die every day in this country because of opioid overdoses. It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. Now drug dealers are making a deadly mixture of these drugs that's being called "gray death." It's so strong you don't have to take it to be at risk. Gray death is a deadly new drug that puts first responders at risk.

    >>

  • Accused Freeman shooter told detectives he left shooting decision up to a coin flip

    Accused Freeman shooter told detectives he left shooting decision up to a coin flip

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 9:19 PM EDT2017-09-28 01:19:39 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In documents released on Wednesday, accused Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe told detectives he decided to commit the crime based on a coin flip.  Sharpe told detectives he decided to bring guns to school and shoot students the day before when he flipped a coin. "Heads meant he would do it (shoot students at the school) and tails meant he would not do it and never think about it

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In documents released on Wednesday, accused Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe told detectives he decided to commit the crime based on a coin flip.  Sharpe told detectives he decided to bring guns to school and shoot students the day before when he flipped a coin. "Heads meant he would do it (shoot students at the school) and tails meant he would not do it and never think about it

    >>

  • Detectives: Clown who killed woman later married her widower

    Thursday, September 28 2017 11:30 AM EDT2017-09-28 15:30:32 GMT

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Sheriff's detectives say advances in DNA technology led to the arrest in connection with the 1990 fatal shooting of a Florida woman by an assailant dressed as a clown. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said that without the advances, detectives would not have been able to conclusively tie 54-year-old Sheila Keen Warren to the slaying of Marlene Warren. 

    >>

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Sheriff's detectives say advances in DNA technology led to the arrest in connection with the 1990 fatal shooting of a Florida woman by an assailant dressed as a clown. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said that without the advances, detectives would not have been able to conclusively tie 54-year-old Sheila Keen Warren to the slaying of Marlene Warren. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Montana middle school student told to change on picture day

    Montana middle school student told to change on picture day

    Thursday, September 28 2017 6:31 PM EDT2017-09-28 22:31:22 GMT
    Courtesy Melissa Armington's Facebook pageCourtesy Melissa Armington's Facebook page

    LOCKWOOD, Mont. - A Montana mother took to Facebook Thursday after she says her daughter was notified of a dress code violation. Melissa Armington posted a picture of her daughter's outfit in question, writing: "My daughter Vegas got dressed coded today at school. Because her shoulders are showing. I understand that is policy is in place because of some board but really! My daughter is 11, if you think that her shoulders are 

    >>

    LOCKWOOD, Mont. - A Montana mother took to Facebook Thursday after she says her daughter was notified of a dress code violation. Melissa Armington posted a picture of her daughter's outfit in question, writing: "My daughter Vegas got dressed coded today at school. Because her shoulders are showing. I understand that is policy is in place because of some board but really! My daughter is 11, if you think that her shoulders are 

    >>

  • E. Idaho farm worker killed while unloading potato truck

    E. Idaho farm worker killed while unloading potato truck

    Thursday, September 28 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-09-28 21:45:00 GMT
    E. Idaho farm worker killed while unloading potato truckE. Idaho farm worker killed while unloading potato truck

    IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - A 33-year-old eastern Idaho man has died in a farming accident. The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office in a news release Thursday says that Kevin Fox of Idaho Falls died Wednesday when his clothing got caught in a conveyor belt system while unloading a potato truck. Authorities say other workers and an ambulance crew attempted life-saving measures, but Fox died due to his injuries. Officials say they are investigating.

    >>

    IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - A 33-year-old eastern Idaho man has died in a farming accident. The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office in a news release Thursday says that Kevin Fox of Idaho Falls died Wednesday when his clothing got caught in a conveyor belt system while unloading a potato truck. Authorities say other workers and an ambulance crew attempted life-saving measures, but Fox died due to his injuries. Officials say they are investigating.

    >>

  • Judge won't restore pensions for retired Hanford workers

    Judge won't restore pensions for retired Hanford workers

    Thursday, September 28 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-09-28 21:42:53 GMT
    Hanford nuclear siteHanford nuclear site

    RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - A federal court ruling says the Department of Energy had no obligation to continue full pension benefits for Hanford nuclear reservation workers who were required to switch from one employer to another in a 1996 contracting change. The Tri-City Herald reported Wednesday (https://goo.gl/FEamLR ) that the U.S. Court of Federal Claims dismissed a class action lawsuit brought against the federal government 

    >>

    RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - A federal court ruling says the Department of Energy had no obligation to continue full pension benefits for Hanford nuclear reservation workers who were required to switch from one employer to another in a 1996 contracting change. The Tri-City Herald reported Wednesday (https://goo.gl/FEamLR ) that the U.S. Court of Federal Claims dismissed a class action lawsuit brought against the federal government 

    >>
    •   