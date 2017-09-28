Mother's message goes viral after car crash: 'This is why you buckle your kids into their car seats'Posted: Updated:
The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region
MISSOULA, Mont. - 91 people die every day in this country because of opioid overdoses. It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. Now drug dealers are making a deadly mixture of these drugs that's being called "gray death." It's so strong you don't have to take it to be at risk. Gray death is a deadly new drug that puts first responders at risk.>>
Accused Freeman shooter told detectives he left shooting decision up to a coin flip
SPOKANE, Wash. - In documents released on Wednesday, accused Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe told detectives he decided to commit the crime based on a coin flip. Sharpe told detectives he decided to bring guns to school and shoot students the day before when he flipped a coin. "Heads meant he would do it (shoot students at the school) and tails meant he would not do it and never think about it>>
Detectives: Clown who killed woman later married her widower
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Sheriff's detectives say advances in DNA technology led to the arrest in connection with the 1990 fatal shooting of a Florida woman by an assailant dressed as a clown. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said that without the advances, detectives would not have been able to conclusively tie 54-year-old Sheila Keen Warren to the slaying of Marlene Warren.>>
Toddler shoots 2 other children at Michigan day care
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - Police say a toddler accidentally shot and injured two other children at a home day care facility in suburban Detroit. Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad says a preliminary investigation has revealed the toddler "accessed a handgun and the weapon discharged" about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday.>>
Mysterious origami notes with 'You Are Not Safe' message popping up in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. - People are finding ominous messages written on folded origami notes in Seattle. The notes have warnings about safety, but no one seems to know who is behind it. The mystery started showing up just in the last few days in Cal Anderson Park. When unfolded, at least one of the notes said, "You are Not Safe" with the Seattle skyline at the date September 28, 2017.>>
UPDATE: Man who shot a Stevens County deputies has been arrested
COLVILLE, Wash. - UPDATE: 7:38 p.m.: Stevens County Emergency Management confirms that 47-year-old Richard L. Hawley has been arrested and is in custody Wednesday night.>>
Montana middle school student told to change on picture day
LOCKWOOD, Mont. - A Montana mother took to Facebook Thursday after she says her daughter was notified of a dress code violation. Melissa Armington posted a picture of her daughter's outfit in question, writing: "My daughter Vegas got dressed coded today at school. Because her shoulders are showing. I understand that is policy is in place because of some board but really! My daughter is 11, if you think that her shoulders are>>
Man hides in treehouse after officers spot him inside a stolen car
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A man was caught hiding in a treehouse Thursday morning after ran from Moses Lake Police. An officer spotted 36-year-old Antonio Silva inside a vechile that had been reported stolen in the 4800 block of Airway Drive. When Silva saw the officer, he took off running down the hill toward Cascade Valley. Officers chased Silva through several yards and ultimately was found hiding in a child's treehouse in a backyard.>>
Police: Idaho house burns after shots fired at home invader
MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) - Authorities in southwestern Idaho say police opened fire on a suspected home invader who went back into a house that then caught fire and burned down with one resident and the invader possibly still inside. The Ada County Sheriff's Office says Thursday morning that what's left of the home is too hot to search for bodies. The sheriff's office says a deputy and a Kuna police officer responded late Wednesday to a report of a>>
Grateful cast, creators ready for 'Will & Grace' return
LOS ANGELES (AP) - As soon as Eric McCormack stepped into the old "Will & Grace" kitchen, he was Will Truman again. Debra Messing says she still feels like Grace Adler, but these days, she has to physically warm up before stepping into that persona.>>
The Equipment Guys: The Crew That Keeps The Cougs Clean
PULLMAN, Wash. - Below the giant WSU football operations building on the edge of Martin Stadium in Pullman, a team of guys is hard at work. But we’re not talking about the football players, we’re talking about the equipment managers who work around the clock to make sure the team is looking good when they hit the field on game day.>>
Man exonerated after 14 years on death row charged in case
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A man who spent 20 years in an Idaho prison, including 14 years on death row, for murder before being exonerated is facing new charges. KTVB-TV reports Donald Manuel Paradis was arrested Tuesday for aggravated assault. The victim told police he was in an argument with Paradis inside the suspect's Boise home, culminating in Paradis pulling out a gun and pressing to the back of the victim's head. Lawyers for Paradis>>
US Air Force Academy investigates racial slurs at school
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) - The U.S. Air Force Academy says someone wrote racial slurs on message boards outside the dormitory rooms of five black students at a preparatory school on the academy campus. The Colorado Springs Gazette reported Thursday that Air Force security personnel are investigating. The slurs were discovered Tuesday morning at the prep school, which helps potential students qualify for the four-year>>
Washington state, Seattle sue opioid manufacturers
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Washington state's attorney general and the city attorney for Seattle are filing lawsuits against the makers of opioids seeking to recoup costs incurred by government when the drugs are abused. Attorney General Bob Ferguson and City Attorney Pete Holmes said Thursday they were suing several drug makers, including Purdue Pharma, Teva Pharmaceutical and Endo Pharmaceutical. More than two dozen states, cities>>
Librarian rejects Dr. Seuss books donated by First Lady Melania Trump
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts school district says one of its librarians didn't have permission when she tried to reject a book donation from Melania Trump. Cambridge Public Schools says an editorial letter written by librarian Liz Phipps Soeiro represented her opinions and was not an official statement on behalf of the school district. The librarian's school was among one from each state chosen to receive 10 Dr. Seuss books from>>
Mother's message goes viral after car crash: 'This is why you buckle your kids into their car seats'
LANCASTER, Pa. - A Pennsylvania mother shaken by a car crash that could've taken the lives of her little boys has an important message for parents: Buckle up your kids. Every single time. Jenna Casado Rabberman shared a shocking photo on Facebook showing her destroyed 2015 Honda CRV with seemingly untouched car seats sitting beside it. Rabberman says those Chicco and Graco models protected her 6-week-old and 3->>
