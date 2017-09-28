Mother's message goes viral after car crash: 'This is why you buckle your kids into their car seats'

A Pennsylvania mother shaken by a car crash that could've taken the lives of her little boys has an important message for parents: Buckle up your kids. Every single time.

Jenna Casado Rabberman shared a shocking photo on Facebook showing her destroyed 2015 Honda CRV with seemingly untouched car seats sitting beside it.

Since posting the photo, her post has been shared 243,051 times online.

Rabberman says those Chicco and Graco models protected her 6-week-old and 3-year-old.

"THIS is why you buckle your kids into their car seats correctly every SINGLE time," Rabberman. wrote on Facebook. "Even when they scream because the straps are tight. Even when they complain about the chest clip or being rear facing."

Rabberman said she and her sons stopped to get milk on their way home from preschool when another car slammed into them, just minutes from their home.

"My boys escaped without a scratch but the paramedics told me it could have been very different had I not taken the extra 2 minutes to be sure they were buckled correctly," Rabberman said.

Both the car seats were rear facing, and Rabberman said she will be replacing the car seats, per National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommendations.