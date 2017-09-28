Librarian rejects Dr. Seuss books donated by First Lady Melania - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Librarian rejects Dr. Seuss books donated by First Lady Melania Trump

Posted: Updated:
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. -

 (AP) - A Massachusetts school district says one of its librarians didn't have permission when she tried to reject a book donation from Melania Trump.

Cambridge Public Schools says an editorial letter written by librarian Liz Phipps Soeiro represented her opinions and was not an official statement on behalf of the school district.

The librarian's school was among one from each state chosen to receive 10 Dr. Seuss books from the first lady for National Read a Book Day.

But the librarian penned a letter for a blog saying her school has "plenty of resources" and doesn't need the books. She called Dr. Seuss "a bit of a cliche."

The district says it has "counseled" the librarian on its policies. It says her letter "was not a formal acceptance or rejection of donated books."

___

This story has been corrected to show the librarian's surname is Soeiro, not Soeir.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

9/28/2017 3:09:28 PM (GMT -7:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region

    The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-09-27 00:39:22 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. - 91 people die every day in this country because of opioid overdoses. It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. Now drug dealers are making a deadly mixture of these drugs that's being called "gray death." It's so strong you don't have to take it to be at risk. Gray death is a deadly new drug that puts first responders at risk.

    >>

    MISSOULA, Mont. - 91 people die every day in this country because of opioid overdoses. It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. Now drug dealers are making a deadly mixture of these drugs that's being called "gray death." It's so strong you don't have to take it to be at risk. Gray death is a deadly new drug that puts first responders at risk.

    >>

  • Accused Freeman shooter told detectives he left shooting decision up to a coin flip

    Accused Freeman shooter told detectives he left shooting decision up to a coin flip

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 9:19 PM EDT2017-09-28 01:19:39 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In documents released on Wednesday, accused Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe told detectives he decided to commit the crime based on a coin flip.  Sharpe told detectives he decided to bring guns to school and shoot students the day before when he flipped a coin. "Heads meant he would do it (shoot students at the school) and tails meant he would not do it and never think about it

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In documents released on Wednesday, accused Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe told detectives he decided to commit the crime based on a coin flip.  Sharpe told detectives he decided to bring guns to school and shoot students the day before when he flipped a coin. "Heads meant he would do it (shoot students at the school) and tails meant he would not do it and never think about it

    >>

  • Detectives: Clown who killed woman later married her widower

    Thursday, September 28 2017 11:30 AM EDT2017-09-28 15:30:32 GMT

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Sheriff's detectives say advances in DNA technology led to the arrest in connection with the 1990 fatal shooting of a Florida woman by an assailant dressed as a clown. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said that without the advances, detectives would not have been able to conclusively tie 54-year-old Sheila Keen Warren to the slaying of Marlene Warren. 

    >>

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Sheriff's detectives say advances in DNA technology led to the arrest in connection with the 1990 fatal shooting of a Florida woman by an assailant dressed as a clown. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said that without the advances, detectives would not have been able to conclusively tie 54-year-old Sheila Keen Warren to the slaying of Marlene Warren. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Montana middle school student told to change on picture day

    Montana middle school student told to change on picture day

    Thursday, September 28 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-09-29 00:34:41 GMT
    Courtesy Melissa Armington's Facebook pageCourtesy Melissa Armington's Facebook page

    LOCKWOOD, Mont. - A Montana mother took to Facebook Thursday after she says her daughter was notified of a dress code violation. Melissa Armington posted a picture of her daughter's outfit in question, writing: "My daughter Vegas got dressed coded today at school. Because her shoulders are showing. I understand that is policy is in place because of some board but really! My daughter is 11, if you think that her shoulders are 

    >>

    LOCKWOOD, Mont. - A Montana mother took to Facebook Thursday after she says her daughter was notified of a dress code violation. Melissa Armington posted a picture of her daughter's outfit in question, writing: "My daughter Vegas got dressed coded today at school. Because her shoulders are showing. I understand that is policy is in place because of some board but really! My daughter is 11, if you think that her shoulders are 

    >>

  • Man hides in treehouse after officers spot him inside a stolen car

    Man hides in treehouse after officers spot him inside a stolen car

    Thursday, September 28 2017 8:25 PM EDT2017-09-29 00:25:41 GMT
    Courtesy Moses Lake Police Dept.Courtesy Moses Lake Police Dept.

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A man was caught hiding in a treehouse Thursday morning after ran from Moses Lake Police. An officer spotted 36-year-old Antonio Silva inside a vechile that had been reported stolen in the 4800 block of Airway Drive. When Silva saw the officer, he took off running down the hill toward Cascade Valley. Officers chased Silva through several yards and ultimately was found hiding in a child's treehouse in a backyard. 

    >>

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A man was caught hiding in a treehouse Thursday morning after ran from Moses Lake Police. An officer spotted 36-year-old Antonio Silva inside a vechile that had been reported stolen in the 4800 block of Airway Drive. When Silva saw the officer, he took off running down the hill toward Cascade Valley. Officers chased Silva through several yards and ultimately was found hiding in a child's treehouse in a backyard. 

    >>

  • Police: Idaho house burns after shots fired at home invader

    Police: Idaho house burns after shots fired at home invader

    Thursday, September 28 2017 8:11 PM EDT2017-09-29 00:11:19 GMT
    Police: Idaho house burns after shots fired at home invaderPolice: Idaho house burns after shots fired at home invader

    MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) - Authorities in southwestern Idaho say police opened fire on a suspected home invader who went back into a house that then caught fire and burned down with one resident and the invader possibly still inside. The Ada County Sheriff's Office says Thursday morning that what's left of the home is too hot to search for bodies. The sheriff's office says a deputy and a Kuna police officer responded late Wednesday to a report of a 

    >>

    MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) - Authorities in southwestern Idaho say police opened fire on a suspected home invader who went back into a house that then caught fire and burned down with one resident and the invader possibly still inside. The Ada County Sheriff's Office says Thursday morning that what's left of the home is too hot to search for bodies. The sheriff's office says a deputy and a Kuna police officer responded late Wednesday to a report of a 

    >>
    •   