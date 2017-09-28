Man exonerated after 14 years on death row charged in case

(AP) - A man who spent 20 years in an Idaho prison, including 14 years on death row, for murder before being exonerated is facing new charges.

KTVB-TV reports Donald Manuel Paradis was arrested Tuesday for aggravated assault.

The victim told police he was in an argument with Paradis inside the suspect's Boise home, culminating in Paradis pulling out a gun and pressing to the back of the victim's head.

Lawyers for Paradis painted a different picture, saying the victim - a homeless man Paradis had allowed to stay with him for several weeks - was intoxicated at the time and had become belligerent and threatening.

A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 18. If convicted of aggravated assault, Paradis could face up to five years in prison.

___

Information from: KTVB-TV, http://www.ktvb.com/

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

9/28/2017 9:19:28 AM (GMT -7:00)