Man hides in treehouse after officers spot him inside a stolen car

Come out, come out, wherever you are. You can run from Moses Lake Police, but you certainly can't hide.

A man was caught in a treehouse Thursday morning after ran from Moses Lake Police.

An officer spotted 36-year-old Antonio Silva inside a vechile that had been reported stolen in the 4800 block of Airway Drive.

When Silva saw the officer, he took off running down the hill toward Cascade Valley.

Officers chased Silva through several yards and ultimately was found hiding in a child's treehouse in a backyard.

Unfortunately for Silva, there was more of him than there was treehouse, so he was easily spotted from the ground.

Silva was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and theft second degree.

Silva’s vehicle was located nearby, and was impounded pending a search warrant for more stolen property.

Additional charges are expected pending the search warrant.