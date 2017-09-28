Plans to slow down traffic at dangerous intersection - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Plans to slow down traffic at dangerous intersection

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A serious crash in Spokane sends one woman to the hospital and another driver has been cited for vehicular assault. But neighbors say that intersection is no stranger to accidents.

People who live along Crestline and Rowan say they’re both busy streets and people speed along the road.

Just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, a car plowed through Marlene Weller’s front yard. She says this isn’t the first accident she’s seen out in the intersection before.

Danielle Maher says in 2008, she was involved in an accident there that sent her to the hospital for 15 days and totaled her friend’s car.

“I was in critical condition when I came and just by the grace of God I lived through it,” she says.

The city says they have a traffic-calming plan for this area. They’re going to make Crestline into three lanes from Euclid to Francis and add new striping. The city says this project will also help with people’s sightline when they’re turning onto Crestline.

