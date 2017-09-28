Spokane Public Schools reviews threat assessment protocol

In response to the shooting at Freeman High School two weeks ago, Spokane Public Schools have reviewed their Threat Assessment Protocol.

“Thus far it’s been a solid plan,” said Student Services Coordinator, Chris Moore. “That’s what we’ve determined and we haven’t made a lot of changes to it.”

Moore and dozens of other staff within SPS make up the Threat Assessment Team.

The protocol was created one-and-a-half years ago and is reviewed every time a new board member joins SPS.

“We look at student’s behaviors, barriers presented with his or her life, what kind of treatment he or she is getting, and how we can partner with outside agencies,” said Moore. “What can we do to support this student and what plan can we provide for them.”

According to officials, SPS has identified a small number of students in the district who engage in threats of violence and aggressive assaultive behavior including sex crimes that at times threaten the safety of other students and staff.

Once potentially dangerous and threatening students have been identified, the team will assess and determine if a student threat is valid, then implement strategies and interventions designed to interrupt and prevent the worst-case scenario.

“Are we seeing changes in behavior with these students?” said Moore. “Are they becoming more outgoing, more withdrawn, more aggressive?”

When a student is identified as a viable threat, the school will remove them, ensure safety of other students, request assistance from law enforcement, notify potential victims, and create a plan to support victims.

The Threat Assessment Team is made up of the Director of Student Services, Director of High School Student Services and Mental Health Services, Director of Campus Safety, Campus Resource Officer Supervisor, principals, secondary school directors, and other district staff with background information.