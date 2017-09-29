Safety a top priority ahead of WSU, USC game - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Safety a top priority ahead of WSU, USC game

by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
PULLMAN, Wash. -

Cougar football fans have waited a long time for this. Washington State University and the University of Southern California Trojans have not met since their 2014 date at Martin Stadium.

WSU lost, but Friday night under the lights of Martin Stadium is a chance at redemption.

Friday southbound 195 is going to be packed with fans making the pilgrimage to Pullman.

“We are anticipating the crowd it's going to be a large crowd an evening game in Pullman also there is predicted to be some weather moving in,” Said Trooper Jeff Sevigney. 

Trooper Sevigney knows that highway 195 has a reputation for being dangerous "Any one that's traveled to Pullman knows it's two lane rural highway."

That means you need to pack your patience. Washington State University alumni John Glass was getting ahead of the traffic by leaving a day early but got a little ahead of himself "a little too anxious to get there."

Luckily john was just given a warning and a reminder to slow down I should know better I am an alum living in California I should have been driving the speed limit."

 If you are headed to the game tomorrow make sure to give yourself some extra time to get there.

    •   