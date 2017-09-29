Breast cancer ranks most common cancer diagnosis for women

Breast cancer ranks most common cancer diagnosis for womenPosted: Updated:
The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region
MISSOULA, Mont. - 91 people die every day in this country because of opioid overdoses. It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. Now drug dealers are making a deadly mixture of these drugs that's being called "gray death." It's so strong you don't have to take it to be at risk. Gray death is a deadly new drug that puts first responders at risk.>>
Accused Freeman shooter told detectives he left shooting decision up to a coin flip
SPOKANE, Wash. - In documents released on Wednesday, accused Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe told detectives he decided to commit the crime based on a coin flip. Sharpe told detectives he decided to bring guns to school and shoot students the day before when he flipped a coin. "Heads meant he would do it (shoot students at the school) and tails meant he would not do it and never think about it>>
Detectives: Clown who killed woman later married her widower
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Sheriff's detectives say advances in DNA technology led to the arrest in connection with the 1990 fatal shooting of a Florida woman by an assailant dressed as a clown. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said that without the advances, detectives would not have been able to conclusively tie 54-year-old Sheila Keen Warren to the slaying of Marlene Warren.>>
Toddler shoots 2 other children at Michigan day care
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - Police say a toddler accidentally shot and injured two other children at a home day care facility in suburban Detroit. Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad says a preliminary investigation has revealed the toddler "accessed a handgun and the weapon discharged" about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday.>>
Mysterious origami notes with 'You Are Not Safe' message popping up in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. - People are finding ominous messages written on folded origami notes in Seattle. The notes have warnings about safety, but no one seems to know who is behind it. The mystery started showing up just in the last few days in Cal Anderson Park. When unfolded, at least one of the notes said, "You are Not Safe" with the Seattle skyline at the date September 28, 2017.>>
UPDATE: Man who shot a Stevens County deputies has been arrested
COLVILLE, Wash. - UPDATE: 7:38 p.m.: Stevens County Emergency Management confirms that 47-year-old Richard L. Hawley has been arrested and is in custody Wednesday night.>>
Safety a top priority ahead of WSU, USC game
PULLMAN, Wash. - Cougar football fans have waited a long time for this. Washington State University and the University of Southern California Trojans have not met since their 2014 date at Martin Stadium. WSU lost, but Friday night under the lights of Martin Stadium is a chance at redemption. Friday southbound 195 is going to be packed with fans making the pilgrimage to Pullman. “We are anticipating the crowd it's going to be a>>
Breast cancer ranks most common cancer diagnosis for women
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - "One in eight women get breast cancer. Today I'm the one." said the former Seinfeld star Julia Louis Dreyfus. She added that she's surrounded by family and friends. Her tweet created nationwide coverage of breast cancer from news agencies around the world. Statistics show that each year a quarter million women are diagnosed with breast cancer and 40,000 will die from it. Doctor Rachel O'Connor at Multi-Care>>
Mother's message goes viral after car crash: 'This is why you buckle your kids into their car seats'
LANCASTER, Pa. - A Pennsylvania mother shaken by a car crash that could've taken the lives of her little boys has an important message for parents: Buckle up your kids. Every single time. Jenna Casado Rabberman shared a shocking photo on Facebook showing her destroyed 2015 Honda CRV with seemingly untouched car seats sitting beside it. Rabberman says those Chicco and Graco models protected her 6-week-old and 3->>
Spokane Public Schools reviews threat assessment protocol
SPOKANE, Wash. - In response to the shooting at Freeman High School two weeks ago, Spokane Public Schools have reviewed their Threat Assessment Protocol. “Thus far it’s been a solid plan,” said Student Services Coordinator, Chris Moore. “That’s what we’ve determined and we haven’t made a lot of changes to it.” Moore and dozens of other staff within SPS make up the Threat Assessment Team. The protocol was created one-and-a->>
The Latest: Rock fall strikes Yosemite for a second day
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif.(AP) - The Latest on a rock fall in Yosemite that killed a British climber (all times local): 5:10 p.m. Yosemite National Park officials say they have closed one of the exit routes from the park after a new rock fall from El Capitan. The slide came Thursday, a day after a similar slide on Wednesday killed a British climber and injured his female companion. Climbers say Thursday's rock slide was much larger than>>
Plans to slow down traffic at dangerous intersection
SPOKANE, Wash. - A serious crash in Spokane sends one woman to the hospital and another driver has been cited for vehicular assault. But neighbors say that intersection is no stranger to accidents. People who live along Crestline and Rowan say they’re both busy streets and people speed along the road. Just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, a car plowed through Marlene Weller’s front yard. She says this isn’t the first accident she’s>>
Montana middle school student told to change on picture day
LOCKWOOD, Mont. - A Montana mother took to Facebook Thursday after she says her daughter was notified of a dress code violation. Melissa Armington posted a picture of her daughter's outfit in question, writing: "My daughter Vegas got dressed coded today at school. Because her shoulders are showing. I understand that is policy is in place because of some board but really! My daughter is 11, if you think that her shoulders are>>
Man hides in treehouse after officers spot him inside a stolen car
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A man was caught hiding in a treehouse Thursday morning after ran from Moses Lake Police. An officer spotted 36-year-old Antonio Silva inside a vechile that had been reported stolen in the 4800 block of Airway Drive. When Silva saw the officer, he took off running down the hill toward Cascade Valley. Officers chased Silva through several yards and ultimately was found hiding in a child's treehouse in a backyard.>>
Police: Idaho house burns after shots fired at home invader
MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) - Authorities in southwestern Idaho say police opened fire on a suspected home invader who went back into a house that then caught fire and burned down with one resident and the invader possibly still inside. The Ada County Sheriff's Office says Thursday morning that what's left of the home is too hot to search for bodies. The sheriff's office says a deputy and a Kuna police officer responded late Wednesday to a report of a>>
Grateful cast, creators ready for 'Will & Grace' return
LOS ANGELES (AP) - As soon as Eric McCormack stepped into the old "Will & Grace" kitchen, he was Will Truman again. Debra Messing says she still feels like Grace Adler, but these days, she has to physically warm up before stepping into that persona.>>
