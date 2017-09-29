Breast cancer ranks most common cancer diagnosis for women

"One in eight women get breast cancer. Today I'm the one." said the former Seinfeld star Julia Louis Dreyfus. She added that she's surrounded by family and friends. Her tweet created nationwide coverage of breast cancer from news agencies around the world.

Statistics show that each year a quarter million women are diagnosed with breast cancer and 40,000 will die from it.

Doctor Rachel O'Connor at Multi-Care Rockwood Breast Health Center in Spokane Valley says yearly checks starting at age 40 is key.

"Breast cancer treatment has changed dramatically over the past few years in terms of what's offered to patients and we try and be as minimally invasive as possible and often times not everybody needs chemo therapy not everyone needs radiation it just depends on the situation and what kind of cancer it is."

Louis Dreyfus calls the first part of her tweet the good news the second part the bad news is all about insurance. She says she's lucky to have great coverage but knows that's not true for everyone and ends with a plea to make universal health care a reality. Her tweet comes days after the failure of the latest GOP health care proposal to replace Obamacare.