Breast cancer ranks most common cancer diagnosis for women - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Breast cancer ranks most common cancer diagnosis for women

Posted: Updated:
by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

"One in eight women get breast cancer. Today I'm the one." said  the former Seinfeld star Julia Louis Dreyfus. She added that she's surrounded by family and friends. Her tweet created nationwide coverage of breast cancer from news agencies around the world. 

Statistics show that each year a quarter million women are diagnosed with breast cancer and 40,000 will die from it.

Doctor Rachel O'Connor at Multi-Care Rockwood Breast Health Center in Spokane Valley says yearly checks starting at age 40 is key.

"Breast cancer treatment has changed dramatically over the past few years in terms of what's offered to patients and we try and be as minimally invasive as possible and often times not everybody needs chemo therapy not everyone needs radiation it just depends on the situation and what kind of cancer it is."

Louis Dreyfus calls the first part of her tweet the good news the second part the bad news is all about insurance. She says she's lucky to have great coverage but knows that's not true for everyone and ends with a plea to make universal health care a reality. Her tweet comes days after the failure of the latest GOP health care proposal to replace Obamacare.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region

    The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-09-27 00:39:22 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. - 91 people die every day in this country because of opioid overdoses. It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. Now drug dealers are making a deadly mixture of these drugs that's being called "gray death." It's so strong you don't have to take it to be at risk. Gray death is a deadly new drug that puts first responders at risk.

    >>

    MISSOULA, Mont. - 91 people die every day in this country because of opioid overdoses. It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. Now drug dealers are making a deadly mixture of these drugs that's being called "gray death." It's so strong you don't have to take it to be at risk. Gray death is a deadly new drug that puts first responders at risk.

    >>

  • Accused Freeman shooter told detectives he left shooting decision up to a coin flip

    Accused Freeman shooter told detectives he left shooting decision up to a coin flip

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 9:19 PM EDT2017-09-28 01:19:39 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In documents released on Wednesday, accused Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe told detectives he decided to commit the crime based on a coin flip.  Sharpe told detectives he decided to bring guns to school and shoot students the day before when he flipped a coin. "Heads meant he would do it (shoot students at the school) and tails meant he would not do it and never think about it

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In documents released on Wednesday, accused Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe told detectives he decided to commit the crime based on a coin flip.  Sharpe told detectives he decided to bring guns to school and shoot students the day before when he flipped a coin. "Heads meant he would do it (shoot students at the school) and tails meant he would not do it and never think about it

    >>

  • Detectives: Clown who killed woman later married her widower

    Thursday, September 28 2017 11:30 AM EDT2017-09-28 15:30:32 GMT

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Sheriff's detectives say advances in DNA technology led to the arrest in connection with the 1990 fatal shooting of a Florida woman by an assailant dressed as a clown. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said that without the advances, detectives would not have been able to conclusively tie 54-year-old Sheila Keen Warren to the slaying of Marlene Warren. 

    >>

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Sheriff's detectives say advances in DNA technology led to the arrest in connection with the 1990 fatal shooting of a Florida woman by an assailant dressed as a clown. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said that without the advances, detectives would not have been able to conclusively tie 54-year-old Sheila Keen Warren to the slaying of Marlene Warren. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Safety a top priority ahead of WSU, USC game

    Safety a top priority ahead of WSU, USC game

    Friday, September 29 2017 12:40 AM EDT2017-09-29 04:40:46 GMT
    Safety a top priority ahead of WSU, USC gameSafety a top priority ahead of WSU, USC game

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Cougar football fans have waited a long time for this. Washington State University and the University of Southern California Trojans have not met since their 2014 date at Martin Stadium. WSU lost, but Friday night under the lights of Martin Stadium is a chance at redemption. Friday southbound 195 is going to be packed with fans making the pilgrimage to Pullman. “We are anticipating the crowd it's going to be a 

    >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Cougar football fans have waited a long time for this. Washington State University and the University of Southern California Trojans have not met since their 2014 date at Martin Stadium. WSU lost, but Friday night under the lights of Martin Stadium is a chance at redemption. Friday southbound 195 is going to be packed with fans making the pilgrimage to Pullman. “We are anticipating the crowd it's going to be a 

    >>

  • Breast cancer ranks most common cancer diagnosis for women

    Breast cancer ranks most common cancer diagnosis for women

    Friday, September 29 2017 12:30 AM EDT2017-09-29 04:30:03 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - "One in eight women get breast cancer. Today I'm the one." said  the former Seinfeld star Julia Louis Dreyfus. She added that she's surrounded by family and friends. Her tweet created nationwide coverage of breast cancer from news agencies around the world.  Statistics show that each year a quarter million women are diagnosed with breast cancer and 40,000 will die from it. Doctor Rachel O'Connor at Multi-Care 

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - "One in eight women get breast cancer. Today I'm the one." said  the former Seinfeld star Julia Louis Dreyfus. She added that she's surrounded by family and friends. Her tweet created nationwide coverage of breast cancer from news agencies around the world.  Statistics show that each year a quarter million women are diagnosed with breast cancer and 40,000 will die from it. Doctor Rachel O'Connor at Multi-Care 

    >>

  • Mother's message goes viral after car crash: 'This is why you buckle your kids into their car seats'

    Mother's message goes viral after car crash: 'This is why you buckle your kids into their car seats'

    Thursday, September 28 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-09-29 01:53:52 GMT
    Courtesy Jenna Casado RabbermanCourtesy Jenna Casado Rabberman

    LANCASTER, Pa. - A Pennsylvania mother shaken by a car crash that could've taken the lives of her little boys has an important message for parents: Buckle up your kids. Every single time.  Jenna Casado Rabberman shared a shocking photo on Facebook showing her destroyed 2015 Honda CRV with seemingly untouched car seats sitting beside it. Rabberman says those Chicco and Graco models protected her 6-week-old and 3-

    >>

    LANCASTER, Pa. - A Pennsylvania mother shaken by a car crash that could've taken the lives of her little boys has an important message for parents: Buckle up your kids. Every single time.  Jenna Casado Rabberman shared a shocking photo on Facebook showing her destroyed 2015 Honda CRV with seemingly untouched car seats sitting beside it. Rabberman says those Chicco and Graco models protected her 6-week-old and 3-

    >>
    •   