Crazy police chase ends on BMX course

Two men are in the Grant County jail, accused of leading police on a chase that took one of the craziest turns you've probably ever seen.

It started as a traffic stop but quickly took a turn, as the driver led police on a chase that ended with their best Dukes of Hazzard impression.

Spoiler alert; it didn't end well for them.

Early Wednesday morning Moses Lake Police Officers tried stopping a black Honda when it when it sped off.

Recklessly driving through a neighborhood, the car then crashed through a fence at the Larson Recreation Center and onto a BMX course where it made it over one jump before getting stuck on the second.

The driver, 20 year old Randy James, bailed out the window and ran off. His passenger, 18 year old Daniel Tudor, also jumped out and ran. Both were caught after a short chase.

Inside the car, officers found a gun with ammunition along with marijuana and a white substance believed to be heroin.

Officers say James ran because he already had a department of corrections warrant out for his arrest.

Both convicted felons, James and Tudor were booked into the Grant County jail on multiple charges after the crash.