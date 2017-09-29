Special delivery: doughnut shop deliveries made by creepy clown

It's almost October and the clown craze has made a haunting return. We likely have the 2017 remake of Stephen King's It to thank for that.

For anyone with a fear of clowns, Pennywise is what nightmares are made of.

Ahead of Halloween, a Texas doughnut shop has introduced a new way you can scare the pants off your Coulrophobic friends (yes, there's a name for the phobia).

Hurts Donut in Frisco, Texas lets you send them a two-day special delivery via a terrifying clown. After watching their videos of the deliveries, I'd say it's worth every penny.

Unfortunately for anyone who doesn't live near one of Hurts Donut's locations, this won't be a deal you'll be able to participate in.

The delivery clown is made up in a fashion similar to the infamous character Pennywise to get the job done.

The special is only valid until the end of September, though it wouldn't be surprising if Hurts decided to extend the service at least a few more days.

In any case, if you're in the mood for maybe losing a friend today, you know what to do.