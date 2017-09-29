Special delivery: doughnut shop deliveries made by creepy clown - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Special delivery: doughnut shop deliveries made by creepy clown

by Lexi Perry, Producer
Hurts Donut - Frisco Texas Facebook Page
FRISCO, Tex. -

It's almost October and the clown craze has made a haunting return. We likely have the 2017 remake of Stephen King's It to thank for that.

For anyone with a fear of clowns, Pennywise is what nightmares are made of.

Ahead of Halloween, a Texas doughnut shop has introduced a new way you can scare the pants off your Coulrophobic friends (yes, there's a name for the phobia).

Hurts Donut in Frisco, Texas lets you send them a two-day special delivery via a terrifying clown. After watching their videos of the deliveries, I'd say it's worth every penny.

Unfortunately for anyone who doesn't live near one of Hurts Donut's locations, this won't be a deal you'll be able to participate in.

The delivery clown is made up in a fashion similar to the infamous character Pennywise to get the job done.

The special is only valid until the end of September, though it wouldn't be surprising if Hurts decided to extend the service at least a few more days.

 In any case, if you're in the mood for maybe losing a friend today, you know what to do.

  • The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-09-27 00:39:22 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. - 91 people die every day in this country because of opioid overdoses. It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. Now drug dealers are making a deadly mixture of these drugs that's being called "gray death." It's so strong you don't have to take it to be at risk. Gray death is a deadly new drug that puts first responders at risk.

  • Accused Freeman shooter told detectives he left shooting decision up to a coin flip

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 9:19 PM EDT2017-09-28 01:19:39 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In documents released on Wednesday, accused Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe told detectives he decided to commit the crime based on a coin flip.  Sharpe told detectives he decided to bring guns to school and shoot students the day before when he flipped a coin. "Heads meant he would do it (shoot students at the school) and tails meant he would not do it and never think about it

  • Detectives: Clown who killed woman later married her widower

    Thursday, September 28 2017 11:30 AM EDT2017-09-28 15:30:32 GMT

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Sheriff's detectives say advances in DNA technology led to the arrest in connection with the 1990 fatal shooting of a Florida woman by an assailant dressed as a clown. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said that without the advances, detectives would not have been able to conclusively tie 54-year-old Sheila Keen Warren to the slaying of Marlene Warren. 

  • Safety a top priority ahead of WSU, USC game

    Friday, September 29 2017 2:19 AM EDT2017-09-29 06:19:44 GMT
    PULLMAN, Wash. - Cougar football fans have waited a long time for this. Washington State University and the University of Southern California Trojans have not met since their 2014 date at Martin Stadium. WSU lost, but Friday night under the lights of Martin Stadium is a chance at redemption. Friday southbound 195 is going to be packed with fans making the pilgrimage to Pullman. “We are anticipating the crowd it's going to be a 

  • Spokane Public Schools reviews threat assessment protocol

    Friday, September 29 2017 2:01 AM EDT2017-09-29 06:01:50 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In response to the shooting at Freeman High School two weeks ago, Spokane Public Schools have reviewed their Threat Assessment Protocol. “Thus far it’s been a solid plan,” said Student Services Coordinator, Chris Moore. “That’s what we’ve determined and we haven’t made a lot of changes to it.” Moore and dozens of other staff within SPS make up the Threat Assessment Team. The protocol was created one-and-a-

  • Mad Minute stories from Thursday, September 28th

    Thursday, September 28 2017 6:09 PM EDT2017-09-28 22:09:54 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, September 28th.

